More Than A Team: 4 Ways The New York Liberty Champion Empowerment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If empowerment had a home court, it would be the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. When the New York Liberty aren’t winning games at Barclays, the team is helping in the local community and advocating for justice. One of many reasons to love the Liberty beyond their incredible talent is their dedication to supporting one another, which is evident both on and off the court.

. PLAYER ADVOCACY

The New York Liberty creates a platform for its players to speak out on equality and social justice. Stars like Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and a more recent addition to the team, Natasha Cloud, all use their spotlight to fight for causes important to them, like pay and gender equity and support for the LGBTQ+ community. By using their platform for good, players also highlight organizations that champion these causes that may otherwise go unrecognized, but now can have the support of the New York Liberty community. Sabrina Ionescu, for example, has her own organization called the SI20 Foundation that fights for equitable access to sports for all children and frequently hosts camps for kids in the local community. She has also partnered with Dove to promote body confidence, making an impact as early as her rookie season on the team. Natasha Cloud is vocal about a wide variety of causes, ranging from political to more local causes. Not only is she one of the biggest cheerleaders for her teammates, but she is equally as supportive of her local community and the LGBTQ+ community. Cloud and her girlfriend, Isabelle Harrison, another Liberty player, are a power duo using their platform to advocate for change and show their support for embracing your true identity. View this post on Instagram Natasha Cloud’s thoughts on pay equity in the WNBA Breanna Stewart, a vet in the WNBA, has only been with the New York Liberty for two seasons, but she is anything but a rookie when it comes to advocacy. Stewart, or more commonly known as Stewie, has never shied away from a chance to call out the lack of media coverage for women’s sports and fight for better pay and benefits for her and her fellow players. Stewie understands the importance of using her platform to shine a light on important organizations and underrepresented communities. The impact she makes is deeply important to her, both on and off the court. She carries the title of a “vet” with honor, aiming to leave the league better than when she found it, dedicating much of her time to helping the rookies and newer players of the league, as well as ensuring better pay and benefits for all players.

. STEWIE’S LEADERSHIP IN UNRIVALED

The players of the league have been in constant battles with the administration, or more specifically, the commissioner Cathy Englebert, over the past few years, about the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that expires at the end of October 2025. A common misconception is that the players are greedy, wanting more money for selfish reasons, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. Players simply want a larger share of league revenue, which is rightfully deserved since viewership for women’s sports is at an all-time high. They are being severely underpaid: the top players in the WNBA have a salary of around $250,000 a year, while their male counterparts in the NBA are being paid around 200 times as much, according to The New York Times. Another key aspect of the CBA is a prioritization rule that requires most players to prioritize returning to the WNBA for training camp over playing on international teams and if they fail to comply, they will be fined. This is important because players usually play overseas in the off-season because it allows them to make significantly more money than during the regular WNBA season. This rule could cause them to miss the end of the season with their international team. Stewie knew change needed to happen beyond her consistent and vocal support for the players during the CBA negotiations. So, two years ago, UConn alumnae Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier founded a three vs. three league called Unrivaled to push for empowerment beyond the WNBA. This new league created a space for player empowerment and is designed to give players fair salaries and opportunities that extend beyond the season. Unrivaled had its inaugural season this past January and had booming success. An influx of notable investors has supported Unrivaled since its inception, and so much good has come from this league. Stewie, as usual, uses her platform to shine a light and encourage media coverage for women’s sports, showing that women’s sports are not just for girls. Unrivaled is inspirational because it shows how athletes such as Stewie can enact change. Stewie is a role model for so many young girls, as well as myself, because of her constant support for her teammates and fellow players in the WNBA. It will be fascinating to watch Unrivaled grow and gain support over the next few years as its audience continues to widen. View this post on Instagram

. ONLINE OUTREACH AND THEMED GAMES

The Liberty extends its reach by maintaining an active presence on many social media platforms. Instagram, for example, shows how the team is committed to empowerment beyond the court. One campaign, #ShineLoudSunday, spotlights local female trailblazers championing causes like social justice and gender equality. By featuring these women on the Liberty’s social media, the team amplifies voices, creativity, and leadership in a way that is relatable to all ages. Because these leaders are local to the team, it allows the community to recognize and even support changemakers in their own neighborhoods. There are also several themed games during the season, highlighting various communities such as the LGBTQ+, Hispanic, West Indian, and the female community. In addition to several posts on social media encouraging attendance at these games, the Liberty will often highlight an artist or leader in the respective community, giving them a spotlight they may not get otherwise. Women’s Empowerment Night, a themed game this past season, featured a dance class plus a giveaway for fans in attendance. This night of empowerment created a lasting sense of belonging as well as a space to celebrate recognition and connection for people of all ages. Original photo by Amy Erlichson

SHARING IS CARING