The People Want the Pigeon: Petition to Keep Pigeon Sculpture on NYC’s High Line Has Over 7K Signatures

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Dinosaur” by Colombian-French artist Iván Argote is a 16-foot-tall hand-painted sculpture of a pigeon situated at the High Line Plinth between 30th St and 10th Ave. in New York City, according to the High Line’s website. “Dinosaur” came to the High Line in October 2024 and is set to leave in early April to make room for another art installation: a 27-foot Buddha statue, according to AMNY. The High Line Plinth is a space for rotating works of art, each having 18 months on display.

In December 2024, I wrote an article about “Dinosaur” and how the pigeon’s relationship with humans has changed over centuries. I found through my interviews that pigeons are often overlooked and mistreated despite their important role in human history. Since then, I’ve noticed a new appreciation for pigeons from NYC locals and tourists alike. This appreciation is exemplified through the widespread excitement over Jellycat’s NYC exclusive pigeon plush, as well as the High Line’s “Pigeon Fest” on June 14, 2025, an all-day event dedicated to celebrating pigeons. Thousands of people gathered for a pigeon-impersonation contest, carnival games, workshops, and performances, according to The New York Times.

On March 21, the High Line hosted a farewell party for “Dinosaur,” encouraging pigeon-loving guests to dress up, bring friends, and get a photo in front of the sculpture. The event featured pigeon-themed trivia, bingo, a DJ set, and “Dinosaur” merchandise signed by Argote, according to the High Line’s website. Following the farewell party, a petition was created on Change.org to make “Dinosaur” a permanent fixture on the High Line, according to an Instagram post from Gothamist.

Brett Tulip, the creator of the petition, wrote, “ ‘Dinosaur’ the giant pigeon quickly became a well beloved and appreciated staple of the High Line. Keeping watch overlooking 10th Avenue and 30th Street, the pigeon is a symbol of resilience, perseverance, and represents NYC and all it stands for.”

“Removing the sculpture would eliminate a piece of art that has already become deeply meaningful to the community in a short period of time,” Tulip argued.

The petition calls on the High Line, NYC Parks, and relevant partners to work with Argote to extend the installation or make it a permanent piece of artwork, according to Change.org. As of March 30, the petition has over 7K signatures and many comments from supporters expressing their love for pigeons and the sculpture.

Though the High Line has not yet expressed any plans to extend the installation or make it a permanent fixture, the petition to keep the giant pigeon is a heartwarming gesture and shows that there are thousands of people who love pigeons and want to see them get the praise they deserve. According to AMNY, Argote will determine where “Dinosaur” goes next.

The Buddha sculpture scheduled to replace “Dinosaur” is called “The Light That Shines Through the Universe” and was carved out of sandstone in Vietnam by artist Tuan Andrew Nguyen, according to AMNY. The High Line shared that the statue pays homage to the Bamiyan Buddha sculptures made in 6th-century Afghanistan, which were tragically destroyed by the Taliban in 2001. It will be on view at the High Line Plinth from Spring 2026 to Fall 2027.