From Relied on to Rejected: NYC Pigeon Sculpture “Dinosaur” Sparks Discourse about the Pigeon’s Place in Society

New York City’s identity is shaped by its endless opportunities, famous skyline, wide array of cuisines, and diverse population of residents. Among those residents is one who is not human– but rather, a small gray bird with iridescent feathers strutting amidst the crowded sidewalks.

Once upon a time, pigeons were essential to human communication, and remained a vital part of our society for centuries. Why have we cast them aside so easily? Will pigeons ever be seen as more than just a marketable NYC symbol?

“Dinosaur” by Colombian-French artist Iván Argote is a 16 foot-tall, hand-painted, hyper-realistic statue of a pigeon cast in aluminum, according to the High Line’s website. The statue is the fourth High Line Plinth commission, and will remain in its current location at 30th St and Tenth Ave until Spring 2026, based on information from the website.

According to Slash Paris, the name “Dinosaur” comes from the pigeon’s ancestral relationship to dinosaurs, and refers to the colossal size of the statue. Argote’s vision was to present the pigeon as larger than humans to suggest that one day, when humans are extinct, a piece of us will live on, as pigeons are a remnant of dinosaurs, according to the High Line.

In an Instagram post, Argote wrote, “‘Dinosaur’ celebrates an iconic yet often overlooked figure of New York: the pigeon. These remarkable birds have lived alongside us for thousands of years, serving as prestigious pets, soldiers, and messengers—and yet, they are also seen as a pest. Pigeons are magnificent animals—intelligent, careful, and loyal. What if we celebrated them and integrated them with dignity into the narratives of our cities?”

These so-called “rats with wings” have a deep and tumultuous relationship with humanity. According to CBS News, early European settlers brought pigeons to America to breed as food. Pigeons became indispensable assets during both World Wars because of their natural homing abilities. Because of their sharp memories, they were used to send messages, and they’ve won medals of honor for saving thousands of lives.

Today, pigeons are controversial; some people love and appreciate them, while others are disgusted and regard them as a nuisance.

Argote wanted “Dinosaur” to celebrate the pigeon’s heroism and challenge the morality of the not-so-noble historical figures who have monuments created in their honor, according to the High Line.

Ever since “Dinosaur” made its public debut on Oct. 16, 2024, the reaction to the statue has been overwhelming, with visitors coming from far and wide.

Sean, a frequent visitor to the High Line, shared his thoughts on the new statue.

“I think that the pigeon is amazing for New York City, and it’s bringing a lot of great people to Hudson Yards,” said Sean.

Two girls sitting at a nearby table were using the statue as a reference for their artwork. One of the girls appeared to be sketching the pigeon, while the other was making a watercolor painting.

Emily Winchman, Molly Powell, and Macy Robinson from North Carolina took photos with the statue, smiling and laughing.

“I think pigeons are undervalued,” said Robinson.

“Dinosaur” has amassed a large social media influence, with one TikTok uploaded by @malcs_creative garnering nearly half a million likes and 2.2 million views. The video went viral for capturing a person dressed in a pigeon costume interacting with the statue.

The individual in the pigeon costume is Miriam Abrahams, a New York City local since 2014, when she moved to the city from England after being approved for an artist visa.

“The pigeon is a gloriously understated creature. I have always had a fondness for them since an early age helping rescue injured birds along with my two older sisters in the seaside town I grew up in,” said Abrahams.

Abrahams volunteers with the Wild Bird Fund, a nonprofit that provides medical care and rehabilitation to injured and orphaned birds on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

“Since 2018, I have been volunteering there and discovered so many wondrous things about pigeons– including their ability to recognize themselves and all 26 letters of the alphabet. They are extremely smart, gentle, and resilient creatures that are sadly so often neglected and cast aside by humans,” said Abrahams.

Abrahams said she made the pigeon costume as part of a group Halloween costume in 2022.

“I love Halloween and most years I try and outdo myself with a bigger and more bizarre costume. For a while, I’d been telling my friends I wanted to do a group costume– a pigeon, a rat, a cockroach, and a pest control guy.”

She made the costume over the span of a month in her very small Lower East Side apartment, using chicken wire for the frame, and then built-up layers of paper mâché and cardboard.

“It was definitely a labor of love, but once I get an idea there’s no stopping me,” she said.

Abrahams shared that the public’s reaction to her costume was incredible.

“Through my small viewing hole in the neck of the costume I get to see peoples’ beaming smiles, I see them stop in their tracks in amazement and chase me down the street taking photos shouting ‘omg pigeon!’ I’ve had cars pull over in the middle of the road with people getting out to snap photos with me and one of my favorite reactions was a woman shouting ‘PIGEONNN! YOU’RE AN ICON!!!’ from across the street at the top of her lungs,” said Abrahams.

Abrahams thinks there should be more laws to protect pigeons in NYC.

“I’d like to see more education in schools, especially at an early age in regard to all city wildlife. I think it would help bridge the gap and give people a greater awareness and appreciation for wildlife and its crucial role. It saddens me to see young children chase and scare pigeons and think it’s troubling that this behavior is often encouraged or overlooked by adults,” said Abrahams.

In just over a month, Argote’s “Dinosaur” has made its mark as the centerpiece of the High Line. In doing so, it has sparked a newfound appreciation for the pigeon in the eyes of New Yorkers and beyond. The statue will remain on display for the next year and a half.

“[Pigeons] are currently one of the few unprotected species of wildlife and I think it leaves them very vulnerable to human interference,” said Abrahams.