SZA’s ‘SOS Deluxe: LANA’ Isn’t Perfect, but It Isn’t Far from It

SZA’s release of her newest studio album, SOS Deluxe: LANA, coming out on Dec. 20, 2024, felt like an early Christmas gift. It having been two years since the album SOS’s initial release, fans were craving new music from Solána Imani Rowe, the 35-year-old R&B singer we all know as SZA. Even after 741 days of no new music, SZA did not disappoint with her deluxe album.

Artists pour months to years of their lives, including their private moments and emotions, into writing and recording their albums. So much so, that when you hear about an artist you love releasing a deluxe version of their already Grammy award-winning album, you expect no more than a couple of songs, five tops. However, SZA went above and beyond in releasing 15 tracks to complete the SOS era. While most tracks were new to all listeners, “Saturn” wasn’t new to the artist’s loyal fanbase. With over 80 thousand sound uses on TikTok, many fans were excited and were anticipating the official release of the song they’ve turned into a series of viral TikTok trends. Other than this song, SZA truly fed her supporters with what could be years worth of music while she’s off living her own life, hopefully writing another album. The expectations were extremely high for this deluxe album, especially with how many times the release date was changed and pushed back by SZA herself.

This album is filled with poignant songs with themes of honesty, toxicity, self-awareness, love, loss, and pain. Each song takes you on an even farther and more complex journey through SZA’s music since the release of SOS. “What Do I Do” is a more upbeat R&B track that exudes the feeling of an old fling or relationship; the feeling of knowing someone you care about is in love and with someone else, and all you can ask yourself amidst the emotions is what do I do? “No More Hiding” feels like the moment you decide to stop taking risks and abandon the fear of not wanting to get hurt. There are points of authenticity that make the song relatable. “30 for 30,” featuring California native rapper Kendrick Lamar, is a hype song that, to no surprise, went viral on TikTok. The song feels like something to play when you cut someone toxic out of your life, especially with lyrics like, “Only want your love if it’s solid,” and, “Some of y’all just gon’ talk.”

“Diamond Boy (DTM)” is most definitely a change of pace, literally and emotionally. You hear SZA give us a classic R&B love song about confessing her affection, need, and love for someone. The slower pace of the song, along with her unique vocals, give the song a warmth and aura that you want to dwell in. With another change in attitude, the song “BMF” incorporates the 60s bossa nova-style song, “The Girl from Ipanema,” by Antônio Carlos Jobim, creating the perfect anthem after you’ve found a new crush. It perfectly encapsulates the initial feeling of attraction and infatuation with a new guy. Finally, another favorite of mine, “Crybaby,” is the perfect song to scream out the lyrics to with the windows rolled down while you drive. The song truly transports you to a new place, or, for some, a relatable place of basking in your emotions and allowing yourself to cry.

SZA tells a story on SOS Deluxe: LANA; one that many young people can relate to. This album in its entirety, including SOS, feels like a narration of experiencing and navigating life, and especially relationships as a young adult. It proves that SZA knows what her fans want, and that she has a lot to say with her music, exhibited in the extra 15 songs she released. The songs are thorough, relatable, thought-provoking, and simply entertaining. Anticipation around the return of SZA also highlights her supporters and talent in obtaining a loyal and strong demographic of fans. I think there’s a song for everyone on this album, and while I don’t think this album is perfect, I would say it isn’t too far from it.