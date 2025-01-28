‘SOS Deluxe: Lana’ by SZA Album Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s been a little over a month since SZA stunned us all with SOS Deluxe: LANA, an expansion of her second studio album. Adding 15 new songs to the already acclaimed album SOS, LANA expands on the themes of despair, hope, heartbreak, and self-realization. The deluxe album dropped on Dec. 20, 2024, providing the perfect winter break jams, much like SOS did after its release on Dec. 9, 2022.

After its original release, SOS was nominated for nine GRAMMY awards, winning Best Progressive R&B Album and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Ghost in the Machine” with Phoebe Bridgers.

Back to LANA

Some new songs were previously released or teased before making their official appearances on LANA, such as “Saturn” and “Diamond Boy (DTM).”

Every song on this album is classic SZA; her sound remains beautifully consistent, and her dramatic lyrics reach deep into the brains of people everywhere and reveal their most secret thoughts.

Here are my top seven songs:

Vibe: Wanting More Out of Life, Love, and Self

“No More Hiding”

As the title suggests, this song is about accepting oneself. This is the perfect opening track. It sets the tone for the rest of the deluxe songs, as SZA reveals raw feelings and confronts her desire to live authentically despite any pain. Here, SZA removes the metaphorical mask to provide yet another hauntingly beautiful album, this time self-titled.

Favorite Lyrics: I wanna feel sun on my skin / Don’t gotta say it ‘cause I already know.

“Saturn”

This song tells the tale of boredom, despair, and ennui as SZA questions whether this is truly all life has to offer. She explores the themes of repeated loss and the constant wait for the life she expected. The melody is beautifully celestial and perfect for dramatically gazing out of a car window.

Favorite Lyrics: Stuck in this paradigm / Don’t believe in paradise / This must be what hell is like

“Get Behind Me (Interlude)”

A wonderfully short 1:48 minute song about letting go of all the people that do you harm and rejecting negative energy. SZA samples social media comedian Thickneyy, who provides the opening lyrics — which I deem as the song’s best part.

Favorite Lyrics: I feel energies and I see sh*t, b*tch / I know you don’t f*ck with me / You are the devil, b*tch.

Vibe: Thinking About My Ex

“Another Life”

Upon first listening, this was immediately one of my favorite songs on the album. This is a beautiful ballad about a crumbled, imperfect romance and the hope that it could have worked in another lifetime.

Listen with caution! Even if you don’t miss your ex, this song will convince you that you do, leaving you yearning wistfully.

Favorite Lyrics: I know we could ride out, boy / Promise you won’t forget me.

Vibe: Am I The Problem?

“Scorsese Baby Daddy”

I listened to this song for four hours straight after finishing my first run-through of LANA. It feels sexy and scary. SZA dissects the feelings of “being the one doing the most” with a little bit of toxicity mixed in. While it comes off as one of the more upbeat songs on the album, it begs the classic question: can someone love me despite my flaws?

Favorite Lyrics: One day, I’ll understand what it takes to be a lady / You love me for it.

Vibe: Loving Myself

“30 For 30 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)”

It’s no surprise this is one of the best songs on the album, with a feature from Kendrick Lamar, who recently released his album, GNX, with two features from SZA. Both artists have the Midas touch. This is a fun, hype song, and it’s almost criminally catchy. It celebrates standards, rejects taking negativity from anyone, and encourages standing on your own.

Like “Scorsese Baby Daddy,” this song almost celebrates some vices in a very unserious way. I can only describe it as things you would do for the plot and laugh off.

Favorite Lyrics: Should I fold that b*tch, no yoga mat / But if it’s f*ck me, then f*ck you.

Final Thoughts

This is a no-skips album; I could not recommend it more. It’s a beautiful album that only a Scorpio like SZA could write. I urge you all to tune in, bop your heads, and really listen to these songs. You won’t regret it.

