‘Sinners’ Made Oscar History with 16 Nominations

With the Oscars around the corner, Sinners made history as the first film to receive 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Writing (Original Screenplay). However, One Battle After Another received 13 nominations and Frankenstein received 9 nominations for the 98th Academy Awards, which will take place on March 15. According to the New York Times, the film had ticket sales totaling to $368M, justifying the reasoning behind the nomination on the spot. Along with these nominations, Black History Month allows us to celebrate the movie, which highlights the importance of black culture, and recognize the achievements of the director and what he’s brought to life.

This past year, the 2025 horror-blues film Sinners, was released. Set in the 1930s, the film is about twin brothers who are World War I veterans returning to Mississippi for the grand opening of their local juke joint. While the grand opening of the juke joint continued into the night, everything started to twist as the devil began to take shape in the form of music and vampires, with themes of white supremacy throughout. The film had built on black culture and the history of music, while incorporating Southern Gothic characteristics. Additionally, it touched upon the Jim Crow era and explored how the country could go in the right direction throughout the entire film.

One of the reasons the film has been so highly acclaimed is because ‌Ryan Coogler, the director of Sinners, developed ways to portray the mourning he felt after the death of his uncle who listened to blues throughout his life. His filmmaking captured the interest of many viewers, who rewatched the movie and listened to the soundtrack. Although it’s a horror movie, Sinners is also known for its music. Irish music was even included in one scene as Native American vampire hunters were hunting their targets. Another reason Coogler made this film was due to the spirit and imagination that he maintains as a director. He also directed Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Creed starring Michael B. Jordan, who was nominated for Best Actor for his performance as both Smoke and Stack in Sinners. Coogler built on these films, developing his own creativity as a filmmaker, and making the movie into a story that has elevated black film history. The film was also nominated for Best Original Song, “I Lied To You.” This song combines the past knowledge of the blues with the future of the blues. Another purpose of this song is to bring black communities together for reconnection in life and spirituality. “I Lied to You” also explores the difficulties of dealing with truth, along with other involved emotions, including love and betrayal. Within the narrative, the song serves as a pivotal element, illuminating the path forward and emphasizing the film’s thematic depth over mere character arcs.



Regardless of how many significant awards, like Oscars, they will win, this film made history with 16 nominations and will continue to be relevant this Black History Month. Ryan Coogler’s connection with his uncle and knowledge of music, such as the blues, give this film a unique point of view. While the film incorporated events from the historic South and fictional aspects, like vampires, it was most importantly a tribute to black culture.

