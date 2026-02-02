Movies! Movies! Movies! Read All About It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Working at a movie theater has very recently turned me into a faux-cinephile. I love movies, but I don’t take as much time as I probably should to analyze them. Since the Oscars are fast approaching and the nominations were recently announced, I have decided to create a list of my favorite movies from 2025, as well as my most anticipated 2026 releases as a more casual movie enjoyer, without all the pretentiousness.

Favorite 2025 Releases:

Sinners – 5 Stars

As one would expect from a movie starring Michael B. Jordan, Sinners was a fantastic outlook on the racial inequalities that currently persist in our country, along with just being an incredibly cinematic and visually beautiful film about vampires. Currently in the running for many Oscars, Sinners is so far the most awarded movie not just this awards season, but of all time, with two Golden Globes, three Critics’ Choice awards, and 16 Oscars nominations. I had initially put off this movie, from my fear of horror, but had decided to finally give in and see what the hype was about – and I was not disappointed. Alongside Michael B. Jordan is Hailee Steinfeld and Miles Caton, an up and coming young actor who I can see big things coming from.

Marty Supreme – 4 ½ stars

Marty Supreme was one of my most anticipated 2025 releases and of course, I had to wait the entire year for it to come out on Christmas. I have been a Timothée Chalamet fan for about six years now and I am always seated for one of his Christmas movies. Marty Supreme was a two and a half hour stress fest that had me on the edge of my seat while simultaneously giggling at all the jokes throughout. I probably wouldn’t recommend this movie if you have anxiety or high blood pressure, but if you have ADHD this film might resonate with you! Chalamet puts on a fabulous performance, and along with Michael B. Jordan, he is in the running for Best Actor at the Oscars. It’ll be a tough battle between the two, but honestly I’d be happy with either one of them winning.

One Battle After Another – 5 Stars

Speaking of battles… One Battle After Another was another movie I had put off for quite awhile. It gave me “film bro” vibes which I typically try to stay away from, but I’ve recently been wanting to watch all the films that are nominated for Oscars (and honestly Leonardo DiCaprio is one of my guilty pleasures), and just like Sinners, I regret not watching this sooner. Chase Infiniti is spectacular and it feels so refreshing to see new faces on my screen. Unfortunately, just like Miles Caton, she was snubbed by the Oscars and did not receive a nomination.

Hamnet – 5 Stars

Hamnet was one of the most devastating films I had seen on screen all year. I went into the movie pretty blind, only knowing that it was a sort of fanfiction based on Shakespeare’s life. But as someone who is not a Shakespeare fan, I had no idea what that could have meant. I was not prepared to be silently sobbing in my seat, trying not to cry out in agony during the movie. Jessie Buckley will easily win Best Actress at the Oscars, and she deserves it. She made me feel emotions I don’t think I’ve ever felt before. Paul Mescal played a brilliant WIlliam Shakespeare, but the standout was definitely Buckley. As wonderful as a film it was, I don’t think I could ever watch it again.

The Long Walk – 5 stars

I couldn’t give Hamnet the highest spot for movies that stabbed me in 2025. It had to be reserved for Stephen King’s The Long Walk. I’m not going to lie – the trailer for this movie scared me and kind of discouraged me from seeing it. I’m not the biggest fan of gore (which is ironic considering my favorite 2025 film), but my roommate is a huge Stephen King fan so she really wanted to see it. I couldn’t remember the last time I had cried that hard at a movie. I literally think I was audibly sobbing in my seat and bothering everyone around me. The most interesting aspect of this movie is how they changed the original ending. What an incredibly interesting artistic choice that only really matters to those who read the book. I just think this is fascinating. Once again, this is a movie I will probably never rewatch.

Weapons – 5 stars

Weapons was 100% my type of horror. Humor mixed with a few jump scares scattered throughout. A fabulous cast with a weird plot twist at the end. I know a lot of people didn’t like this movie for a multitude of reasons, but let’s not forget what I said in my intro – films are simple for me – either I like it or I don’t. I reserve my overanalyzations for books and school, and I let TikTok take the reins to explore what this or that movie means. Though, they only get likes if I agree with what the reviewer is saying.

Mickey 17 – 5 stars

An underrated early 2025 film, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson playing the same character – 17 times. Mickey 17 was an original film in an age of remakes, reboots, and adaptations and it got completely buried under everything else released in 2025. Alongside Pattinson, Mickey 17 stars Mark Ruffalo, who plays a very distinct character: a villain reminding most watchers of a very specific someone in power. This science fiction comedy and its creators deserved more than it got from the public and should’ve been pushed harder during this awards season.

Final Destination: Bloodlines – 5 stars

Now you might be thinking, why did she give 5 stars to one of the most unnoticed and unmemorable movies of the year in the critics eyes? And I would respond with “because I just love Final Destination (FD) and I would give five stars to any of them (except FD4 – that one was awful).” Now while I’m not typically a fan of horror, Final Destination is my exception. I didn’t have high hopes for another FD coming out over ten years after the previous one, but Final Destination: Bloodlines ended up being above par and has honestly jumped into my top three from the series. I hope they continue making more FD movies and making me scared of the most random things: logs on the bed of a truck, tanning beds, pennies…

Anticipated 2026 releases:

I’m not sure how 2026 is going to top 2025 in terms of movies, but I have many anticipated releases that I hope make this year come close, and make next year’s Oscars just as competitive as this year’s.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Jan. 16

I hadn’t initially anticipated 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. After watching the first one a few months ago, I wasn’t that interested in the rest, but after a couple friends told me to come see it with them, I caved. I feel lucky enough that as a theater employee, I have the chance to see some movies early, so I decided I would go. I saw a tweet that said it’s important to watch 28 Years Later before The Bone Temple and I am so glad I listened. This movie blew my socks off. Though I already watched it, I had to add it to my anticipated list because it is still in theaters. Seriously, if you have the chance to see this movie, go! It had some fun little easter eggs in it that contributed to its five star rating, too.

Send Help – Jan. 30

Send Help stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, and that was enough to have me seated for this movie. The film follows a boss and his employee who have to put their differences aside after getting stranded on an island together. I for one, am incredibly excited to see McAdams in this type of role – gritty, raw, and disheveled.

“Wuthering Heights” – Feb. 14

I know so many people have been hating on “Wuthering Heights” since it was announced, and I know as an English major, I probably should too, but I just can’t. I am so excited for this movie! Margot Robbie! Jacob Elordi! I couldn’t not be this excited. I’ve also never read the book so I can’t really speak on what fits and what doesn’t, but I have never been this excited for Valentine’s Day.

Project Hail Mary – March 20

Another book adaptation, Project Hail Mary, is based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir. The trailer looked fabulous, and though I’ve never read the book (I plan on listening to it before the movie comes out), this is definitely one of my most anticipated releases of the year – and totally not just because it stars Ryan Gosling. Wink wink.

The Drama – April 3

The release of this trailer kind of took me by surprise. Shockingly, I hadn’t previously heard of The Drama. The trailer sucked me in though and I am always seated for a Robert Pattinson movie. And it has Zendaya??? Count me in!!

Disclosure Day – June 12

The Disclosure Day trailer also took me by surprise, but honestly I love a modern alien movie. The trailer gave me Nope vibes. But even with the trailer, us as an audience don’t have much to go on. There is no description really online – just the cast and a brief tagline. Nevertheless, the movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, captured my attention and I will be seeing it.

Supergirl – June 26

After Superman came out in July and it was announced that Supergirl would be released the following year, I knew that blockbusters were back. That’s right, don’t make people wait years and years for a movie or even an announcement! I was never really a fan of superheroes growing up but when a movie is good, a movie is good. And Supergirl stars Milly Alcock, so how could I not want to see that?

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Nov. 20

Finally, on to my most anticipated release! The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping! Everyone that knows me knows that I am a Hunger Games fanatic. I love these movies and these books. After the trailer dropped a year before the movie is to be released, my anticipation grew. I didn’t know how I could wait a whole year for it and I don’t know how I can wait ten more months. I need the trailer injected into my veins at this point to keep me running until November.

Here’s to more movies! Happy 2026 and I hope your 2025 cinematic experience was as good as mine!