She Can Do a Lot in “15 Minutes:” ‘Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe)’ Is Here

There’s no doubting the impact Sabrina Carpenter has had on the music industry this past year. Her hit tracks “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste” off of her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, soundtracked our summers and danced us all the way to the Grammy Awards, where she won “Best Pop Vocal Album” and “Best Pop Solo Performance,” accompanied by an unforgettable live performance. Carpenter recently took to Instagram to announce a deluxe version of her latest album with five new tracks. Fans rejoiced on Feb. 14 to hear new music from one of pop music’s latest “it” girls.

“15 Minutes”

This first song is reminiscent of Carpenter’s familiar sound on Short n’ Sweet. “15 Minutes” touches on the idea of an artist having their “15 minutes of fame,” and everything she can and will do with the time in the spotlight she has left, which fans of Carpenter know won’t be up anytime soon. Her lyrics reflect on breaking into the industry after years of semi-successful records, and her doubts of her ability to stay relevant, claiming, “Guess that means I’m doing something right, oh gosh, I hope I make it through the night.” “15 Minutes” can be seen as a commentary about how quickly society moves on from one trending topic to the next, and the struggles of an up-and-coming artist to maintain attention. Carpenter’s playful innuendos intertwined throughout her songs can also be seen on this track, stating, “I can do a lot in 15 minutes, lot of pretty boys, lot of funny business,” displaying Carpenter’s typical energy between sincerity and humor.

“Please Please Please” (feat. Dolly Parton)

Does it get any more iconic than this? If Carpenter’s original version of “Please Please Please” wasn’t enough of a vibe for you, indeed, the addition of country music superstar Dolly Parton will do the trick. Parton contributes her classic, southern flair to this track, from a twanging guitar to her unmistakable vocals. The accompanying music video is the cherry on top of this collaboration. The black-and-white visuals of Carpenter and Parton driving in a vintage pickup truck after sharing a cigarette in full glam and driving away from the police are just another testament to Carpenter’s commitment to performance art. It’s no secret that she enjoys telling a story, especially after her Grammys performance. Thisversion breathes new life into one of Carpenter’s biggest hits. You can’t resist tapping your foot or dancing along to “Please Please Please” (feat. Dolly Parton)!

“Couldn’t Make It Any Harder”

Welcome back, Olivia Newton-John, because “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder” is heavily reminiscent of “Hopelessly Devoted To You.” Carpenter covered the infamous Grease track when she was an opener for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour last year. This track is full of silky, smooth vocals detailing Carpenter’s frustrations with her partner’s actions, and how they force her to detach herself emotionally from them. The lyrics play as an apology for her behavior due to past relationships that have left her hurt. This ballad is unquestionably vulnerable. She sings, “I couldn’t make it any harder to love me; oh, one day, you’ll believe me; you’ll want someone who makes it easy.”

“Busy Woman”

The fourth deluxe track could certainly fit onto the original tracklist of Short n’ Sweet with no questions asked. It’s jam-packed with the fun tongue-in-cheek innuendos that Carpenter is known for. It can easily act as an older sister to “Juno,” another textbook Carpenter classic of double entendres and straightforward lyricism. She discusses the importance of self-love and empowerment. Still, regarding her busy schedule as a highly influential pop star, she is willing to make sacrifices for her lover only if their love is reciprocated. She declares, “But if you need my love, my clothes are off, I’m coming over to your place.” However, on the flip side, “And if you don’t need my love, well, I didn’t want your little b*tch ass anyway.” Carpenter’s sarcastic wit and spirited tone shine throughout “Busy Woman,” and the song has shaped up to be a fan favorite.

“Bad Reviews”

This final track is the shortest, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t pack a punch. Carpenter reflects on her relationship by ignoring red flags willingly, and continuing to choose to be in love with this person. She sings, “If I close an eye, it’s almost like your red flags are blue, so, still, I choose to be in love with you.” Because she’s an extremely relevant person in the public eye, there will always be speculation and criticism on who she may or may not be dating. This song represents Carpenter’s response to these people, as if to express her inability to care what people have to say about her relationships. Since she has “Heard all the bad news, and all the bad reviews,” she feels confident in her own choices, despite what the media says about her.

At only 25 years old, Carpenter is cementing herself and her unique personality as a staple in pop music, especially for Gen-Z listeners. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, her career will continue to grow and drive her to new heights. Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) is just a stepping stone for Carpenter to continue her path toward greatness.