The 2025 Grammy Performers: How Women Controlled the Evening

The 2025 Grammy Awards just premiered live Sunday, Feb. 2, and let’s just say female artists dominated the performance stage this year. While artists like Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé swept major categories, each winning multiple awards, the performers were the true stars of the 67th annual award show. Compiling a ranking of my favorite performances seems near impossible due to the immense talent and creativity put forth by these amazing artists, but some really stuck with me and will continue to be replayed on my YouTube for some time.

1. Doechii Supreme, The Swamp Ruler

I don’t know if much explanation is necessary for why Doechii took the number one spot in my ranking. She performed a medley of her two most popular songs, “DENIAL IS A RIVER” and “CATFISH,” from her new album, Alligator Bites Never Heal. From the choreography, to the outfits, to the energy, everything about this performance was phenomenal. Based on the reactions of fellow celebrities in the audience, it was clear that Doechii had everyone in the palm of her hand. She was joined by her DJ, DJ Miss Milan, who has been with her since the start of her career, and brought even more energy to the stage. Not only did Doechii present the most exciting and eccentric performance of the evening, but this rising star also took home her first Grammy for Best Rap Album, being only the third woman to win this award after Ms. Lauryn Hill and Cardi B. Our swamp princess stole the show, and personally, I haven’t been able to stop watching her performance since.

2. Charli XCX, The Ultimate BRAT

As I stated previously, the female performers were the true stars of the show this year. Charli XCX’s brat performance was a true testament to this. The star made her Grammy debut, performing two songs:“Von dutch” and “Guess,” both of which were nominated for awards that evening. Her performance was another one full of energy, excitement, and fun as she was joined by friends from her “360” music video, including models Alex Consani, Gabriette, and Julia Fox, who received a birthday shoutout after the performance onstage by Charli. Everyone moshed and danced while pairs of underwear fell from the ceiling and covered the stage. Additionally, all pairs of underwear that were not worn were donated to I Support The Girls. Charli threw a whole party onstage while also taking home three Grammys, proving to us that she really is living that life.

3. The Pink Pony Girl, Chappell Roan

The Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan, took the stage to perform her song, “Pink Pony Club,” a hit from her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. The young star made a grand entrance, riding a huge pink pony. She decided to sing this song in dedication to Los Angeles and the devastation caused by the wildfires. Her performance was energetic and exciting, and she also took home her first Grammy for Best New Artist. As a big fan of Roan, I would’ve loved to see her sing another one of her hit songs in addition to “Pink Pony Club,” but I also appreciated her tribute to the city that has impacted her career and who she has become. In the end, any performance of hers with her extravagant outfits and electric energy will always wow me and leave me wanting more.

4. Sabrina Carpenter, The Short N’ Sweet Princess

Sabrina Carpenter made her Grammy stage debut as well, and her performance presented fans with her humorous personality. Carpenter sang two of her hit songs off of her album, Short n’ Sweet: “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” Through the many “malfunctions” in her performance, such as her trying to be in the spotlight or fumbling her baton, she filled the audience with laughter. She proceeded to power through, singing her songs and even performing a tap dance. Carpenter took home two of her first Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso.” Her performance brought life and humor to the Grammy stage, which was very entertaining for viewers.

5. RAYE, The Soulful Marvel

Another contestant for Best New Artist, “Escapism.” singer RAYE presented an

exceptional performance of her song, “Oscar Winning Tears.” This was actually one of my first introductions to RAYE, but she blew me away with her strong vocals. Her performance was simple and classy, sporting a long black dress with a band behind her. I think this theme really fit into her song choice and compelling performance.

Overall, I was pleasantly surprised with this year’s Grammy performances, and I think it was really empowering for women, not only in terms of performances, but awards as well. I’m loving getting to see all these rising stars making big moves and being rewarded for them. The Grammys are an opportunity for stars to expel their talent in front of some of the biggest and most influential names in the music industry, and these five performers definitely understood the assignment.