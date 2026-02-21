POV I Am My Own Date: Best Solo Date Ideas in NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New York City is, in my opinion, the capital of independence. So what better way is there to spend your days than loving yourself and romanticizing your life? Nope, I can’t think of any better way to spend my free time. In honor of being single this past Valentine’s Day, I thought I should give my recommendations for the best solo date activities I do year round as the certified solo date queen. Seriously though, ask anyone, I am always trying something new alone even though I will be posting a review for the world afterwards. For context, I am an extrovert that lives alone, therefore I am always looking to go out and do things, but without the convenience of living with my best friends.

Workout Classes

My first and most recent hyperfixation would be workout classes. I love them especially during these cold winter months. Some of my favorites include Barry’s Bootcamp, Solidcore, mat pilates, or any kind of Vinyasa-style Yoga. Although these are all very basic recommendations, I have found that these spaces often lead me to a community with those in similar age groups as me. Even though going to a new workout class or studio can be very intimidating, I have always found that you are not the only one that’s starting their journey at this studio or space. Everyone has to start somewhere and so many people are friendly and willing to talk to each other as long as you uphold open body language and confidence.

NYC Walks

Once the weather gets nicer, I love to exercise outside. Long walks are my favorite form of therapy because of the neighborhoods you discover, along with the people-watching aspect of it all. Even though New York is such a fast-paced city, it’s nice spending the time to really look at the people and places around you. Especially when I had first moved to the city almost 4 years ago, I would challenge myself to explore a new neighborhood and some sort of cafe in each area to make sure I was truly appreciating the city and all of its opportunities.

Third Spaces

As a people person who loves independence, I love doing things in third spaces such as parks, libraries, cafes, and sometimes even restaurants. I love parking myself down near others to do things that I could’ve done at home. Some of my favorite things to do in these spaces are homework or anything productive, read, and paint. I often do the reading and painting outside but since it’s winter that might be more difficult. I believe that when living alone, finding your favorite third spaces is crucial because you are able to coexist around others that may be similar to you, but also I believe that just getting out of the house to do things is crucial to improving my mood. My most frequently visited third spaces are 787 Coffee, but specifically the location in FiDi, Remi Flowers & Coffee, Ariston Flowers & Cafe, Public Hotels, and Cafe Bene. My favorite outdoor spaces to spend my time include Central Park (but the West 88th entrance), The Seaport, Rockefeller Park, and Riverside Park. For solo dining I would recommend finding places that either have a bar area or tables that are placed close together so there is potential to interact with others around you.

Spa Treatments

My last and favorite recommendation for a solo date is getting some sort of spa-like treatment. My personal favorite is going to get a pedicure, especially with all of the walking that comes with living in New York City. Going to get a massage of any kind, manicure, or even a blowout sounds like the perfect treat to me, because part of feeling your best is also making yourself look the best.

Now these recommendations may seem somewhat basic, nonetheless, they are the few routine activities I like to partake in when I have free time to relax and have a slow day. These are also things I like to do not only in New York, but also back home in Connecticut, because prioritizing and spoiling myself will always be number one on my list.