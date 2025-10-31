Things To Do in NYC Before You’re Too Cold to Care

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While New York City’s winters have been glorified by movies like When Harry Met Sally, Elf, and Miracle on 34th Street, the reality is often mostly just freezing fingers and way-too-big puffers. Personally, every year once it turns cold, I feel like I forgot to savor the time when it was warm in New York. The city has this short, yet magical, window between the hot, garbage-scented summer and hibernation-tempting winter in which the foliage is gorgeous, everyone’s happily sipping coffee, and you can still make it to happy hour without risking hypothermia.

Don’t get me wrong, I love winter in New York, but there are only so many tourists and Christmas displays I can handle while freezing. Before the slushy sidewalks and densely crowded streets begin again, here are a few things to do while the city is, dare I say, pleasant.

Take a stroll through Central Park

As a frequent visitor to Central Park, I can confidently say that there is no better time to visit than in the fall. It’s the perfect autumn weather you want to sit out all day in, and as the trees get painted in golds and reds, you can gradually see the seasons change with every visit. In autumn, the park essentially looks like a postcard, and you feel like the main character inside of it. Whether you want an introverted day reading on a bench, having a picnic with friends, or just wandering and listening to the many talented live performers around the park, the choice is yours. I suggest you bring a coffee or a nice apple cider, take the long way around the park, and soak it in before the park trades its leaves for snow and becomes the ultimate snowball-fight arena.

Hit up a farmers market

New York City’s farmers markets offer some of the best seasonal treats right before winter, and you can find them scattered throughout the city. Union Square’s Greenmarket is always a great pick, with its fresh flowers, colorful produce, fresh-baked bread, and other local goodies. No matter which market you pick, you can find tons of stalls you can stroll through, sampling some harvest favorites and soaking in the lively fall atmosphere. Make sure to chat with vendors; they’re usually super friendly and love explaining how they made or harvested their goods. Bonus points: you’re supporting local businesses! My top recommendation is making sure to get some apple cider and apple cider donuts before they disappear for the season.

Take advantage of outdoor dining

Before outdoor dining becomes eating in an icebox, take advantage of the many outside dining opportunities around town! Whether sitting outside at a cozy café or hitting up rooftop spots with skyline views, take advantage of the weather before outdoor seating becomes a distant memory. Many places will also start to bring out some fall menus, filled with warm soup and pumpkin-based dishes. My recommendation for outdoor dining is to pick a place in a lively neighborhood, soak up the energy, enjoy good conversation, and people-watch.

Don’t miss big seasonal events

Fall in New York City isn’t just about the food around town, the shopping, or the stunning foliage—countless iconic events happen as the seasons begin shifting. Most famously, in November, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is impossible to miss. Rather than watching from home, enjoying the free event in person is an experience all people should have at least once. Marvel at the giant balloons and floats as they drift down the streets!

You can cheer on the runners at the annual NYC marathon, or join in yourself if that’s your thing. Don’t forget to read the signs along the five-borough-long route; people get pretty creative and funny. One of my favorite signs from last year was, “Trust me…dating in NYC is worse than this!”

This year, after last year’s hiatus, Saks is bringing back their beloved Holiday Light Show. For me, that officially lets me transition into wintertime, while taking in all of the festivities New York City has to offer. Embrace the changing seasons and gear up before your coat becomes your new everyday uniform!