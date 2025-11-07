New York Just Got a Whole Lot Sweeter…Again

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Oct. 26, I experienced something short and sweet and it wasn’t a tiny chocolate bar. After being abroad when she toured last fall and almost losing the Ticketmaster war for this leg of the tour, I finally got to see Sabrina Carpenter live. Yes, my seats sucked, but I was there and for that, I am incredibly grateful.

Carpenter began her Short n’ Sweet tour last September when I was in England, and to say I was sad would be an understatement. I wanted to go so bad. I’ve been a fan of hers since her Girl Meets World days. You best believe I was streaming “Why” and “Sue Me” nonstop in high school, and then she came out with the singles for emails i can’t send and I fell more deeply in love with her music. Unfortunately, I was unable to attend that tour, but then she released Short n’ Sweet and blew up. I knew getting tickets would be hard, considering she opened for Taylor Swift last spring and getting tickets to any show was now close to impossible.

I was upset when I knew I wouldn’t be able to see Short n’ Sweet, but I knew that it was out of my hands. I didn’t have to fight Ticketmaster so I was able to cope better. But then she announced her second leg for when I was back in the U.S, and well, I knew I had no other choice but to be there. I was unable to get tickets myself, but a friend that lives in D.C. was able to get two and offered me one. I was so excited. I had been so hyped since March.

Finally, October rolled around and it was finally time for the show. Upon arriving at Madison Square Garden, one thing that especially stuck out to me was how many children were attending the show. All ages, mostly girls with their parents, and I was baffled. Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album isn’t for young children so what are they doing here? I’m not really one to support fully sheltering children, but Carpenter is performing sex positions on stage and singing “Have you ever tried this one?” and there’s an 11-year-old in the audience? I was honestly more confused than anything. I didn’t feel like my parents hid stuff from me when I was younger but they definitely kept watch of what I was watching, listening to, reading, etc. Honestly, I was just mostly annoyed that these were the people my friends lost tickets to, but that’s a personal problem and doesn’t reflect poorly on Carpenter. She never said she was going to cater to children.

I was also annoyed that most people around me didn’t know the words to most of the songs, but once again, a personal problem; though I do believe casual fans should be allowed to attend concerts. But when you don’t know a single song? What is even the point of spending that much money?

Carpenter didn’t change much from the previous leg, other than adding three songs from her most recent album, Man’s Best Friend. I was so happy she added my favorite song to the setlist, “House Tour,” and that she had the dance break during “Tears.” During her surprise song set, she sang “Go Go Juice,” another one of my favorites. During “Juno,” she arrested Anne Hathaway which was so iconic, considering that when asked where she was from, Hathaway said Genovia (à la The Princess Diaries).

Her outfits were stunning. She debuted a new bodysuit for the first part of the show, which had the New York City skyline on it with a dark blue background. Her other outfits she had worn at previous shows, but were still beautiful, of course. Her dancers were incredible, with their own incredible outfits.I am so excited for the future of Sabrina Carpenter. I know she will go so far and I am hoping she tours Man’s Best Friend, because once again, I will be there no matter what. If you have the opportunity to see Short n’ Sweet live, don’t pass it up! It was definitely a show to remember.