When the world is feeling a bit darker than usual, and things aren’t seeming to go right, it’s really just the universe’s way of telling you it’s time to watch a good movie! With certain recent events unfolding, and the feeling of winter’s bitter cold around the corner, I’ve been turning towards some of my own comfort films that always leave me better off than when they found me. Whether they’re classic comedies, heartwarming animations, musicals I can’t stop myself from singing along to – or sometimes all of those things in one – I can always count on this list to raise my spirits when I need it most.

Animations

Hercules

Disney’s 1997 Hercules deserves a top spot on this list for many reasons. Between Susan Egan’s Broadway-level belting in her ballad as Megara, and Danny DeVito’s hilarious voice as Hercules’ satyr trainer Phil, this movie has never failed to put a smile on my face. Packed with surprisingly accurate Greek mythology jokes, iconic Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated songs, and a heartwarming storyline, Hercules delivers that warm fuzzy feeling, Hermes style.

Sing

If you’re looking for a kid-friendly animated musical so star-studded you’ll start to wonder why on Earth this talking mouse has such strong vocals, look no further! The packed cast is full of stars like Jennifer Hudson, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, and Scarlett Johansson, to mention only a few, and I genuinely believe that’s what makes this movie as great as it is. A story about perseverance, found family, and a koala’s dream to open his very own theater unfolds in Sing. Never underestimate the power of an animated elephant voiced by Tori Kelly and her ability to bring the house down – literally.

Musicals

Pitch Perfect

There’s genuinely nothing more amazing than watching the “Barden Bellas” come together to put on the performance of a lifetime, all while dressed as trendy flight attendants. Pitch Perfect is one of 2012’s many feel-good movies that really earned its standing as a “classic.” The film combines all of the great aspects of a chick-flick, rom-com, musical, and coming-of-age comedy to form something so entertaining it’s hard to put it into words. Following a college acapella group’s journey back to relevance on their campus, Pitch Perfect delivers on comedy, genuine sisterhood connections, and a soundtrack that could only be executed so beautifully in 2012’s peak appreciation of David Guetta.

Mamma Mia!

As the weather gets colder every day, and you find yourself missing summer more and more, there’s no cure like stepping into this film’s engrossing feeling of peak summer, love, and musical magic. Mamma Mia! is another star-studded film with icons like Meryl Steep, Amanda Seyfried, and Stellan Skarsgård, and the only thing better than a stacked cast is a stacked cast that sings! Not only does Mamma Mia! deliver an amazingly curated ABBA jukebox musical, but it tells a story of friendship, growing up, and second chances. The film leaves you with plenty of ABBA songs stuck in your head, a fresh way of looking at life, and the overwhelming urge to travel to Greece.

Bittersweet Feel-Goods

Barbie

I’m a firm believer that even comfort films and feel-good movies can still have a little pinch of sadness to them to strengthen the heartwarming feeling they conjure. The iconic Barbie movie did just that during its 2023 release, bringing millions of little girls and grown adults to tears – both happy and sad. Nominated for numerous Oscars, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes, Barbie follows the journey of the Barbie doll we all know and love grappling with the realities of experiencing real-world issues after leaving Barbieland. The concepts of the film have felt more real than ever as I, and many of my peers, come to terms with the recent outcome of the 2024 presidential election. The serious themes from the film are balanced so greatly with well-timed comedic punchlines that most of the time, it’s hard to tell if my tears are emotional or from laughing too hard. Whichever they are, Barbie has a secure spot in my list of comfort films, and if we learned anything from Greta Gerwig’s amazing storytelling, it’s that even when the “mojo dojo casa houses” seem never-ending, Barbie’s can always take back their Barbie Dream Houses.

Little Women (2019)

Another film from Gerwig’s iconic catalog is her 2019 adaptation of Little Women. As the youngest daughter of three girls, Gerwig’s adaptation of the classic story will always feel like a warm hug from my sisters, despite our distance apart. Bittersweet in its telling of love lost, gained, and found in different forms, the film encompasses every touching part of the March sisters in such captivating beauty, and is a perfect feel-good option for the winter season.

If You Need a Laugh

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

If there’s one movie on this list that I can be the first person to introduce you to, I hope it’s this one. It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World premiered in 1963, and this is no big secret on your first watch. The film is full of slapstick comedy, comically outdated sound effects, and actors like Spencer Tracy to remind you what era it was filmed in. Set in California in the ‘60s, the plot follows an eclectic group of people who witness a car crash in the desert and are told by the driver about where his large stash of money is, moments before he takes his last breath. The group then hilariously treks their way across the state to find the location described and collect the money for themselves, coming across an array of issues on their journey. It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World is a classic in every way, and is the perfect silly movie to put on to have a silly laugh.

Daddy’s Home 1 & 2

If you’re looking to settle into the holiday spirit, watching Daddy’s Home 2 (the Christmas version) is the perfect excuse to watch its prequel, Daddy’s Home! These films follow Will Ferrell’s character, Brad, and Mark Wahlberg’s character, Dusty, as they navigate working together as a dad and stepdad duo, and I’m sad Hollywood didn’t create this pairing sooner. Daddy’s Home 2 is an amplified version of this already hilarious plot line, with the addition of Brad and Dusty’s own fathers joining them for a Christmas vacation. Both films are hilariously thought out and guaranteed to put a smile on your face, either from the countless jokes or heartwarming depictions of a somewhat dysfunctional family finding their footing.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

A 2017 remake of its classic 1995 counterpart, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is another star-studded action-comedy guaranteed to make you laugh. If the iconic and familiar duo of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart aren’t enough to urge you to watch this film, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas hopefully seal the deal in their hilarious voyage through the Jumanji game, where they must complete the tasks and “beat” the game in order to return to the real world, and their real high school student bodies. There’s not much to say about Jumanji other than praise for its stupidly hilarious jokes and appreciation for Black’s concerningly amazing ability to personify an Instagram-obsessed teenage girl with a raging crush on Nick Jonas.

Sister Act

The combination of comedy, music, and feel-good stories of friendship come to fruition in 1992’s Sister Act. The film’s main character, Deloris, trades out her high heels as a nightclub singer for a slightly more reserved habit and tunic. While having to pose as a nun in a California convent, Deloris attempts to stay under the radar, in hiding from her mobster ex-boyfriend, and not blow her cover with her newfound sisterhood – literally. This film contains everything a good comfort film should, with classic jokes, entertaining and unexpected plot lines, and Whoopi Goldberg directing a church’s choir a bit too well.

Honorable Mention

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Tyler Perry’s TV shows, movies, and comedy specials were on constant loop in my house growing up, and while the competition is tough, I can certainly say Boo! A Madea Halloween takes the comedy cake. If you’re still in the spooky mood, coming down from Halloween’s festivities, I highly recommend taking a shot at Perry’s Madea Halloween movies. The 2016 and 2017 films are packed with celebs some of Gen-Z will recognize from Vine, musical.ly (now TikTok), and YouTube, like Liza Koshy, Bella Thorne, and Hannah Stocking. Somehow, the combination of unfortunate acting, hysterical situations, and Perry’s iconic portrayal of Madea herself, come together to create two scarily funny Halloween movies I reach for every year.