5 Warm & Cozy Movies to Watch During the Fall Season

I know it’s not just me who craves a film to cozy up to as the temperature drops… And what’s more perfect than a movie that encapsulates the feeling of autumn as the foliage changes and sweater weather begins? ‘Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes while you snuggle up to watch a movie in the warmth of your home. So, in the spirit of autumn, here are 5 movies that are absolutely essential to watch over the next few months.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

At number 1 is the ultimate cozy rom-com, with beautiful autumn scenes that evoke the essence of fall and witty dialogue to both laugh and swoon at. There’s nothing quite like giggling at one of the best rom-coms in cinematic history while experiencing the exact same weather the characters are in outside of your own window! And for my girlies that love the friends to lovers trope, that’s exactly what When Harry Met Sally is—and it takes place in New York City, to top it all off! The seasonal appeal and nostalgia is big here!

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

There’s a reason why, every year, Fantastic Mr. Fox consistently returns for the fall season, and you can never go wrong with a Wes Anderson film! This movie has a rich, warm color palette (think orange, brown, yellow… the whole shebang) to transport you directly into the scenes, and it exudes a cozy, rustic charm in a countryside environment. Plus, the whole film is about harvests and hearty meals by the side of the most important thing of all: family. It’s a fall classic for a reason, folks.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

While I haven’t personally seen this one, my roommate was literally crying because of it last week, if that’s not incentive enough to watch it! Dead Poets Society is a tearjerker, and it takes place at a prestigious boarding school in picturesque New England, capturing the back-to-school season that we all associate with autumn. Plus the movie focuses on poetry and literature—and I’m not sure if it’s just me, but I feel like I associate fall the MOST with reading. There’s nothing like the vibes of chilling with a new book and a cup of tea during the autumn months, and Dead Poets Society captures this feeling perfectly.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)

Short on time? This 30 minute animated film has got you covered! I know with midterms and finals galore most people might not have the time to actually sit down and watch a 2 or 3 hour film, so I have a compromise in the form of a short film! This will be a throwback for most of my Gen Z peers—so many of my friends have grown up watching Snoopy and Charlie Brown, especially during the holiday season. At this point, it’s an annual watch for me and I highly recommend people start incorporating this tradition into their own lives. It’s a comfort watch, and it’s literally meant to be watched during the fall season and Thanksgiving (it’s in the name!).

Little Women (2019)

And last—but definitely not least—is Little Women, a period film directed by Greta Gerwig herself. As a current Barnard College student, I have to show support for our college’s alumnae, and Greta Gerwig’s films never miss. I’m sure many of you have seen the iconic, heartful proposal scene between Jo and Laurie where Laurie pours his heart out to her. The color scheme, with its warm tone and lighting, make up a homey feel that reminds you of the fall (it’s also very nostalgic of your childhood, as the film switches back and forth between past and present) and there are entrancing shots of golden scenery that draws the viewer in.

I highly recommend you give at least one of these films a watch! These films truly do perfectly encapsulate the feeling of fall, and I mean it when I say they’re ideal to binge on a cozy day with popcorn, snacks, and a warm drink. Remember, we only experience autumn once a year!