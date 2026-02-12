Matcha Crawl in NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A single question remains inside people’s brains to figure out. What significance does matcha hold for people? Matcha originated in China back in the Tang Dynasty, but was then introduced to Japan. Matcha itself has a little caffeine and it’s stone ground to produce an earthy blend that is then used to make the drink. Teatulia states that matcha’s purpose is to be a genuine tea derived from shade-grown leaves. Furthermore, matcha has been instrumental in the practice that an ancient priest, Eisai, referred to as “the way of tea.” Gen Z consumers, in particular, are delighted with matcha across a variety of locations. Here is a list of the top four matcha cafes ‌I visited in New York City.

Matchaful

With the history of matcha in mind, I decided to stop at the first cafe I came across that sells ceremonial matcha. The first place I stopped by was called Matchaful in Nolita. The cafe was female-founded and premium, with Japanese matcha and nutrition to support immune health. Their inside location was a calm, Zen, and centering environment. Not only does Matchaful sell drinks, but it also sells food items, such as matcha-flavored pastries and oats. In my opinion, there is nothing wrong with adding matcha flavoring to food items. One matcha-flavored item I tried was a matcha donut, which had seeds on top. Turns out it was also a vegan donut instead of a regular one, according to the menu. The taste of the vegan matcha donut had an earthy flavor with texture from the seeds. When I took a bite of it, the taste, to me, was flavorful and it had a boost to it.

Cha Cha Matcha

The second cafe in NoMad, Cha Cha Matcha, has developed in recent years and has grabbed customers’ attention, including Gen Z’s interest. One reason why Gen Z is obsessed with matcha lies in the mental benefit of staying focused, and even the social aspect of hanging out with friends or studying for exams, using matcha to connect. Stepping into the cafe, I was met with a positive atmosphere and its signature style, defined by green and pink accents in the cafe. Additionally, the cafe has expanded into Los Angeles, having been founded nine years ago in New York. This is possibly to make the cafe more accessible. I ordered matcha with water and a little soy milk. I was more open to trying something new. However, there was potential to be even more adventurous and try Cha Cha Matcha’s, Specialty Strawberry Matcha.

Blank Street

For the third cafe, I visited a coffee shop, Blank Street, which has numerous matcha selections. I asked the barista what the most popular matcha drinks were and they said the new Shaken Vanilla Bean Matcha, with pink Himalayan salt, had become a favorite. Additionally, they suggested two other new drinks called the Strawberry Shortcake Matcha and the Blondie Matcha. These three drinks are all part of the winter 2026 menu.

Matcha House

After visiting three cafes, the fourth outing directed me to a place called Matcha House in the East Village. According to the barista, the cafe’s top sellers are matcha cortados and lattes. Due to this, I ordered a matcha cortado and requested less milk. After taking a slow sip while it was warm, it was obvious that this was a strong matcha. Another thing I found out from the barista is that a cortado will make you more energized throughout the day.

From season to season, students or groups of friends gather to socialize, plan trips, and soak in the calm atmosphere at matcha cafes around the city. As the trend continues, I assume that future generations will be passionate about matcha for years to come, and matcha is destined to win the hearts of consumers.

