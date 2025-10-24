I Tried Five Popular Matcha Spots in NYC and Reviewed Them (So You Don’t Have To)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming from someone who needs a fun drink daily to function, the Internet’s recent obsession with matcha is one that I have been thoroughly enjoying. From matcha lattes to lemonades to desserts and everything in between, my matcha fixation has been in full swing since January of this year, and since then, I have become a self-proclaimed matcha connoisseur. So, do you want to hop on the trend, but don’t know where to go? I tried five of New York City’s most popular matcha spots and reviewed them, so you don’t have to.

Maiko Matcha

Located underneath Rockefeller Center at 30 Rock, “Maiko Matcha” is always a go-to for me. Ordering is simple; through a convenient touchscreen, you can customize almost everything in the drink, including ice level, sweetness, additional syrups, and more. Coming to a final total of $8.11 for my order, the price point is not the cheapest, but I can always justify it for how consistently delicious the drink is. If you’re in the mood to switch it up, try their matcha-flavored desserts on the menu, like their matcha soft serve.

Try My Order: Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte (25 percent sweetness)

Riley’s Rating: 8.5/10

Cha Cha Matcha

You may have noticed small, brightly colored pink and green buildings sprinkled throughout Manhattan on your morning stroll; it’s “Cha Cha Matcha.” I won’t lie, it was the pink facade that drew me to walk inside and try their selection, and I cannot complain, I’d absolutely go back. “Cha Cha Matcha” is conveniently located in almost all popular areas of the city. The price point is a bit steep, coming in at $9.50 for one drink. I definitely wouldn’t suggest making this your daily spot for the sake of your bank account, but I would recommend it for a splurge treat when you need a little pick-me-up. I would especially recommend their chai matcha latte if you love brown sugar like me.

Try My Order: Iced Chai Matcha Latte

Riley’s Rating: 7.5/10

Spring Cafe Aspen

If you’re ever in the West Village, strolling the New York University campus, or taking a walk through Washington Square Park, make sure to make a pit stop at “Spring Cafe Aspen.” This spot offers a variety of different pastries, treats, and drinks aside from their matcha selection, but of course, I had to try their matcha specialties. I was not the fondest of their matcha balls, but what they lacked was made up for in the drinks. The price was significantly better than other places I have tried in the city, at $6.50 for my latte. If you love a sweet drink and an adorable atmosphere, this is the spot for you.

Try My Order: Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte

Riley’s Rating: 8.5/10

Ralph’s

As an absolute “Ralph Lauren” lover, I had to try “Ralph’s Coffee” in Midtown. This spot has several locations throughout the city; however, I chose to try the 5th Avenue truck location. Found by St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Ralph’s Coffee Truck is an adorable pit stop, with a green “Ralph Lauren” theme, and even a Polo Bear “driving” the truck itself. As for the matcha itself, I wouldn’t need to have it again. I enjoyed the novelty of the truck and the theming centered around it; however, for a price of $7, I was expecting something more.

Try My Order: Iced Matcha Lemonade

Riley’s Rating: 5/10

Blank Street

Possibly the most popular coffee shop in all of Manhattan, “Blank Street” has made quite a name for itself. Seeing as they are known for their variety of specialty flavors, I had to stop by to see what their Fall menu items were all about. Cashing in at $6.77 for my latte, I was pleasantly surprised to see their price point was on the lower side for a New York City matcha. Upon the first sip, I understood what the hype was about. Their bestselling banana bread matcha did not disappoint, and I will definitely be making the journey back into lower Manhattan to get another soon.

Try My Order: Iced Banana Bread Matcha Latte (With Oat Milk)

Riley’s Rating: 8.5/10

As a self-proclaimed matcha expert, I will absolutely be building this catalog and trying new, different spots throughout the city. If you ever need a drink recommendation, you know who to call!