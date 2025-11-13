Jordan Litz: The Man Who Ran 26.2 Miles to the Emerald City

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The hype around Wicked: For Good has only grown as the movie’s release date of Nov. 21, 2025, draws nearer. There have been multitudes of advertising campaigns from a Wicked themed night on Dancing With The Stars with guest host, Jon M. Chu, the film’s director, to NBC’s Wicked: One Wonderful Night special. Even Jonathan Bailey, who plays Prince Fiyero Tigelaar, was recently named “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine. Bailey has been praised for filming three different projects at the same time, from rehearsing his Wicked dance number, to flying back and forth between the Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers sets. But did you know he’s not the first Fiyero to have a momentous work ethic?

Meet Jordan Litz. Litz made his Broadway debut back in May 2023 at the Gershwin Theater, which has been home to Wicked for 22 years. He plays the quick-witted Prince of Winkie Country eight shows a week. On Sunday, Nov. 1, he ran the NYC Marathon in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids (BC/EFA), a nonprofit organization that supports people living with HIV, AIDS, and other critical illnesses. Having raised over $21k for BC/EFA, that money will help provide medical care, meals, financial assistance, and more to those in need across all 50 states.

Here’s the crazy part: after running a 3:40:53 marathon, Litz proceeded to perform two Broadway performances on the same day, going straight from the finish line in Central Park to the Gershwin. 26.2 miles later, Litz performed at 2pm and 7pm as Fiyero.

Litz made headlines on programs like TODAY detailing his post-marathon plan to survive a two-show day on 51st street. Even Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live made a “Weekend Update” joke about him, saying that he would simply die after a marathon and starring in two performances. Having trained for only five months on top of a Broadway performance schedule, and caring for his two-year-old daughter, Greta, Playbill describes his achievement as “unthinkable.”

Per Litz’s request, fans cheered him on from the sidelines with lyrics from “No Good Deed,” specifically Elphaba’s cry for Fiyero. “You have no idea how many Fiyeros got me through those last four miles,” Litz told Playbill. “Every single time, it was a little jolt of ‘You can do this, there’s no way you’re not going to finish this marathon for them.’” Litz is proof that Broadway performers are more than just dancers, singers, and actors. They’re full blown athletes. Performing eight shows a week proves that alone, but Litz defies the odds while his co-star, Lencia Kebede, defies gravity. He may be made of straw, but Fiyero sure had lungs of steel that day.

Litz took to Instagram this past Sunday to share his gratitude, writing, “From running the streets of NYC to dancing through life on Broadway, this will be a day for the ages… I hope someday my daughters will look back at this and know that they can accomplish anything with drive and passion.”

