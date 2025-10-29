“Defying Gravity” Again: Why ‘Wicked’ Still Gives Me Chills

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone deserves the chance to fly! Or walk down the yellow brick road to see Wicked on Broadway as many times as they can. As I go back to Oz for the third time after six years, my experience of seeing Wicked on Broadway again just keeps on making me more excited and giving me more chills no matter how many times I see the show. I don’t know what it is, but seeing the show brings so much out of me. As someone who loved The Wizard of Oz since she was a little girl, it’s no surprise that one of my favorite Broadway shows would be a story of Oz that was never told. You may ask if I could possibly change my mind about Wicked being one of my favorite Broadway shows, but after the movies are coming out, you would be crazy to think I will change my mind about another Broadway show being my favorite over Wicked. You can never stop me when an opportunity to see Wicked on Broadway arises.

I know that seeing the same Broadway show more than two times seems to be too much, but it’s more than just seeing the same Broadway show. With Wicked, it brings out my inner child and reminds me how much I love everything about The Wizard of Oz and my love for theater and musicals. Wicked has it all to be one of the best musicals out there. The music brings so many goosebumps and emotions, the storytelling about the hidden truth about Oz’s two most famous witches makes me want to jump out of my seat with all of the twists and turns of the story. The costumes make me wish I could wear fashion like what is seen in Wicked in everyday life. I love the posters and merchandise that you can collect every time you see it. The list goes on about what makes Wicked such a wonderful show.

I believe what makes me love Wicked so much is that it got me into loving acting, theater, and everything Broadway. Before Wicked, I had seen Broadway shows that I’ve really enjoyed, but none got me into wanting to go see as many Broadway shows as I can. From start to finish of the show, the girl that just turned 13 years old was on the edge of her seat from each scene and musical number wondering what’s gonna happen next. When the show ended the first time I ever watched it, I wanted more. Even though we might not ever get more of the story, the best option I have is to relive the story by going to the Broadway show as many times as I can. Wicked helped me love anything to do with theater so much, and helped me grow into the person that I am today. It showed me that no matter how old I may get, I will always have my inner child imagining being a part of all of the Broadway shows that I love so much, writing my own fan fiction and stories based on the Broadway show, and wanting to create my own art and merchandise based off of my favorite Broadway shows in the future.

Now that the Wicked movies will be out, I believe that this is a start of me getting more Wicked. However, I do hope to one day get more shows or movies based on the other books within the Wicked book series. Maybe someday we can get new stories about anything related to The Wizard of Oz when it comes to the origins of the Wizard himself, the life of many of the other important characters in Wicked, etc. Until then, I guess I’ll have to keep following the yellow brick road to see Wicked as many times as I want because I am planning to see the show again one day. So what are you waiting for? Grab your broomstick or find a bubble and fly on over to Wicked on Broadway to witness the untold story of the two witches of Oz.