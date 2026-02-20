It’s Time to Start the Music: The Muppets Return With Sabrina Carpenter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s time to start the music, it’s time to light the lights, and meet The Muppets again as they return to the stage with Sabrina Carpenter. Back with a hi-ho, The Muppet Show revival special knew how to captivate audiences of all ages, bringing back the nostalgia factor with modern humor.

From the opening moments, the special leans into the formula that made the original show so iconic. The classic laugh track returns and, surprisingly, as a laugh track hater, I can report that it works. Instead of feeling outdated or distracting, it adds to the charm and rhythm of the show. Familiar character dynamics quickly fall into place. Statler and Waldorf resume their roles as professional hecklers from the balcony, Gonzo continues performing questionable stunts, and Kermit quietly attempts to keep everything under control while hinting that the show’s future may depend on how this night goes, both fictionally and literally.

The episode blends two different formats that make the show feel well-rounded. Some scenes follow the characters backstage, interacting in ways that feel unscripted. Others shift into sketch-style performances where The Muppets fully act out roles.

Whether it be because of her Muppet-like size, as she claimed or not, Carpenter proves to be a strong and seamless guest star. Her combination of excellent vocals and performing some great comedic moments made her fit naturally into the whole episode, especially during her performance of “Manchild,” where she is joined by Camilla and a chorus of chicken backup singers. The performance feels perfectly aligned with the absurd and theatrical energy that defines the Muppets. The episode even includes playful, self-aware jokes about Carpenter’s public image, including rumors about home-wrecking in relationships and the question of whether or not she wears wigs (obviously, she does). She handles each joke comfortably, leaning into the humor rather than resisting it.

One of the most entertaining dynamics throughout the special is Carpenter’s interactions with Miss Piggy. Instead of creating a stereotypical rivalry centered around male attention (or frog attention, in this case), or beauty, the show focuses on Piggy’s constant desire for stage time. Carpenter mostly responds by enthusiastically supporting Piggy’s dramatic personality, which creates a surprisingly wholesome and funny partnership. Other celebrity guests included executive producer Seth Rogen and Maya Rudolph, adding some appeal but not overshadowing the core cast.

The sketches really showed the combination of classic Muppet-style shenanigans and modern humor. Rizzo the Rat delivered a rendition of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” that was just pure camp. The performance was so unexpected and oddly catchy that it closed the gap between generations watching the episode. Personally, while watching the episode alongside my 60-year-old father, this song resulted in us both nodding along in equal parts confusion and enjoyment. Dr. Honeydew and Beaker returned for a laboratory segment involving a chaotic magical “focusing serum,” delivering the nostalgic physical comedy Muppet fans expect from the characters.

Beyond the laughs in the episode, this special really highlighted why The Muppets continue to be a cultural symbol intergenerationally. During one heartfelt yet comedic moment, Carpenter tells Ms. Piggy, “I grew up watching you. My parents grew up watching you. Their

parents grew up watching…” While the point of the joke was to imply Ms. Piggy’s age, the message stands. This franchise has a rare ability to connect people of all ages. The special also felt particularly refreshing in today’s entertainment environment. In an era shaped heavily by artificial intelligence and digital animation, the handcrafted nature of the Muppets stands out. Watching puppeteers bring these characters to life reminds viewers of the creativity and human effort that have always defined the franchise.

The episode closes with a full cast performance of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.” The number works as both a celebratory finale and a hopeful message about the show’s future. The performance also feels like a subtle tribute to Freddie Mercury, who was reportedly scheduled to appear on one of the original show’s final episodes before his death. The moment becomes unexpectedly emotional as the entire cast performs together, almost pleading for the opportunity to continue entertaining audiences.



While it remains unclear whether this revival will continue as a full series, the special works well as a backdoor pilot. It reintroduces the characters successfully, proving their humor, heart, and personalities still resonate with audiences today. Every generation has experienced its own version of The Muppets, and this revival feels like a return to their purest form. It feels as if Jim Henson simply placed the characters back on stage and allowed them to be themselves. They remain strange, heartfelt, unpredictable, and incredibly Muppet-y. With a current 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, fans can only hope we’ll see the friendly faces back on our screens soon.