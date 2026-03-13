I Survived Harry Styles’ NYC Pop Up Shop

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Following the release of his fourth studio album “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally” (“KATTDO”), Harry Styles had pop up shops erected in cities across the world. As a lifelong fan of Styles going all the way back to watching the “What Makes You Beautiful” music video in Justice, I knew that going to this pop up was something I had to do. Not wanted to do. Had to do.

And so I went. Her Campus Co-President and Editor-In-Chief, Tara Siegel, and I bundled up and headed to Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where the pop-up was being held. We went in with the expectation that we would have to wait an hour or two as it was a Saturday and we weren’t showing up when it first opened. But we were optimistic! Styles’ music is the first thing Tara and I bonded over when we became friends, so it has been so much fun during the “KATTDO” album rollout to experience new music together from an artist so important to both of us.

When we got there, we were instructed to register our spots in line by showing an American Express (Amex) card, the official sponsor of the event, or sign up to receive information about how to register for the card. Once you were confirmed by the workers who monitored the line, all you had to do was wait until you reached the entrance.

And wait we did. I was slightly underdressed for the weather, but it was nothing I couldn’t handle. We were on the other side of the block, about halfway back. This wasn’t our first rodeo, and the excitement drowned out our ability to think logically about just how far back in line we were. It was 12:45 p.m. and the shop had only been open for just over an hour and a half. It closed at 6 p.m. That’s more than enough time, right?

Wrong. By hour one, we had only moved half a block.

It took just over four hours to reach the front of the line. I had lost Tara, who had Saturday Night Live standby tickets to attend to (she ended up seeing Styles at the dress rehearsal!), around the three-and-a-half hour mark. I had been there for too long to turn back now. I wasn’t leaving even though I couldn’t feel my toes and I was being asked “What is everyone waiting in line for?” every two seconds by people passing by.

I don’t want to come across as if I’m complaining because this experience is completely voluntary. I could’ve ended my suffering at any time. But I knew I had to stick it out, especially for Tara who waited all of that time with me and didn’t even make it inside. It may not have been the wisest decision health-wise, especially when my continuous glucose monitor started to malfunction due to the cold, but I am no quitter. Not when there is a Styles-related hoodie in my future. This was a test of my willpower and I was not going to succumb to the early March chill of New York City.

After making small talk with some of the other people around me in line and the clock just passing 5 p.m., it was finally my turn to enter. Feet sore, hands frozen, blood sugar status unknown, but none of this would deter me. Styles had gifted the world a brand new album, different from anything he’s ever done. I had nothing to complain about.

When I first entered, there was a black backdrop that said “HARRY STYLES” and had the same pink and blue text from the album cover. There was a very nice worker who was snapping pictures for those who came in. I was immediately excited to hear the album playing over the speakers when I entered and feel the warmth of the heat that was blasting. I couldn’t help but smile. I couldn’t believe I had made it in after enduring “The Waiting Game.” We were instructed in line that everything was on display and not for you to purchase. Some of the items available included hats, vinyl, CDs, and tote bags. Other items, such as the pink socks were exclusive for Amex card holders.

Amex members were also awarded a free gift with purchase, which were stickers.

I first purchased my merchandise after being directed by some of the extremely friendly staff that it was best to do so first before interacting with the other elements of the pop up. It was at this moment that I knew I was going to do damage to my credit card that I wouldn’t regret because, after the tedious waiting in line, I deserved a reward. I ended up purchasing two of the blue hoodies with the tracklist in a spiral design on the back for me and Tara. I also got a white, long sleeve shirt that says “RESPECT YOUR MOTHER,” a lyric from “Dance No More,” and has a design of Earth in the center. The hottest item available appeared to be the baby tee with the album title across the front, as worn by Styles on the album cover. There was only a size 2XL left. Hopefully, the shop will restock the shirt in more sizes, especially because the NYC location is open until March 12. I also bought a tote bag for the sole purpose of being able to carry all of the items I bought. Yes, I am aware that this is how they get most of my money, but alas, I have given so much money to Mr. Styles over the years, I wasn’t going to draw the line at a $7 canvas tote bag.

I picked up my merch in the “disco room,” a small, dark room lit only by a disco ball, of course. Everyone in there definitely seemed tired, especially after the standing in line we all endured, but a lot of us awkwardly danced underneath to “American Girls.” A runner brought out my bag and I immediately put on my new hoodie, the thousandth one in my collection, and headed towards the photo-ops.

There were floor to ceiling photos of Styles, a kitchen, and a green house. There were tomatoes everywhere from the wallpaper, to the bowls in the kitchen, and all over the green house. Styles is no stranger to the fruit theme despite zero fruit references made on the new album. One of the coolest elements of the pop-up was the live feed to the Miami pop-up shop. We could wave to and dance with fans in real time. Thankfully, the staff members were kind enough to take photos for me. It’s very on brand for anyone in an environment such as the “KATTDO” pop-up to treat everyone with such kindness. After more large photos of Styles, a clock with no numbers and only the words “kiss” and “disco,” I finished my pop-up experience with the photobooth before heading home after a day that was much longer than expected. While the photobooth is fun, and definitely trendy, I think if it wasn’t there the waiting time outside would be eliminated greatly. Waiting in a second long line inside had me questioning my life choices, but hey, I still did it.

I was inside the shop for about 30 minutes after a four hour wait. If I had known those facts before going into this, I honestly don’t know if I would have done it. There has to be a better way to conduct these pop-up shops. In the past, I’ve waited over an hour for an Olivia Rodrigo pop-up, but this line around the block in Williamsburg had people recording as they walked by (why?). There needs to be a more efficient way of organizing these events to prevent people from waiting hours on end. It would definitely help make these types of events more widely accessible.

Overall, I am happiest whenever I am doing anything remotely related to Styles and his music. I am very privileged and grateful for this experience, but it can definitely be improved. I recommend not attending on a weekend and showing up as early as possible. But for now, I’m going to continue to stream “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally” in my new merchandise and count down the days until tour!