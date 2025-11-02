I Drove a Nissan Altima to the Swamp to see Doechii Live 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We can all agree, Doechii is here to stay. From her album Alligator Bites Never Heal to her outstanding Grammy performance, I knew I had to see her live at some point. Thankfully, she announced on Aug. 8 on her Instagram that she was going to tour one last time celebrating her album, but with only 12 dates. When I first saw the news, I got so excited that I would finally get to see her live. I noticed that she didn’t have any dates for New York City, and she had dates for Boston on Oct. 19, and for Washington DC on Oct. 21, skipping NYC. I was so distraught, wondering how I was going to see her. Would I have to buy a train ticket for Boston or D.C.? How much would it cost to get a ticket and to possibly spend a night at a hotel? Should I just accept the fact that I wouldn’t be able to see her? Questions endlessly poured in my mind on how I would work this out. Until, due to popular demand, she announced two extra dates: one of those being in New York City on Oct. 20 at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

I was so relieved when she added a date in NYC, now I wouldn’t have to worry about getting a train ticket. Luckily, I was able to get a concert ticket through pre-sale and secured my spot. The only thing on my mind was: I am finally going to witness Doechii perform. It was the only thing that got me motivated to complete my assignments..

On the day of the concert, I arrived at MSG around an hour before it started, and had a little bit of trouble finding the theatre since the concert isn’t exactly at the MSG arena itself. After finally finding my seat, I got to see the three openers before the actual show. All three of them were good, but the artist that stood out to me the most was Kal Banx. He is a rapper who recently signed with the record label Doechii is under, Top Dawg Entertainment. He was very entertaining and not just musically, he was also making jokes that made me laugh a bit and took the time to talk with the audience for a bit while performing his songs.



Now, it’s time to talk about the real show itself. If I said Doechii was a good performer, that’s an understatement. Doechii graduated from the Beyoncé school of performing arts. Her performance was astonishing. From her outfits, her remixes between songs, her breath control when rapping, everything about the concert was perfect. I was screaming and dancing to every song she performed, and it was the best time of my life. If Doechii ever decides to come back to NYC to do a surprise concert or anything, best believe I will be in the pit next time.