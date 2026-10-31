I Blew ‘The Speakers Out My Phone’ At Rebecca Black’s Concert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Honestly, I haven’t heard much about Rebecca Black since her hit song “Friday” went viral throughout the 2010s. That song was popular not only because it was catchy but also because so many people used it in their memes or Vines (R.I.P.). However, Black has recently released a new album, Age of the Exhibitionist, and my friend/roommate Soren convinced me to listen to it. I will say, I’m grateful that he did because her new album is so rejuvenating. It reminds me so much of Charli XCX’s album Brat or Slayyyter’s recent Worst Girl in America. Then, Soren told me that Black is currently on tour and will be performing at Webster Hall on Oct. 17. So, he purchased two tickets for us, which were not that pricey, and he was already planning the night we were about to have.

When the night arrived, we started getting ready by blasting the whole album, which might have bothered our neighbors. We were making TikToks, taking photos, and just overall getting our vibe ready for the night. We then left our apartment around 7:15 p.m. because the ticket information said the show started at 7:30 p.m. We took the 4 train to Union Square, then walked about 10 minutes to Webster Hall. We arrived about 30 minutes after doors opened and luckily there wasn’t a long line we had to wait in, so we just walked in and ran straight to the pit for a good view. Thankfully, it wasn’t too crowded when we first walked into the section, and there weren’t many tall people blocking our view.

When I first heard the show started at 7:30 p.m., I thought that was when Black would take the stage, so I wanted to arrive on time. However, I was proven wrong when the lights first went out, and the audience started screaming. I was preparing to dance, but also to make sure I got videos. That was until another artist, BAYLI, took the stage as the opening act. She was a perfect choice for Black because not only did their discographies match, but her style and energy also got the crowd hyped. She was dancing in her cute NYC-esque outfit: short shorts, crop top, and Yankees cap. She also had the most beautiful white fur bag that reminded me so much of fall that I tried finding it online myself (so far, no luck, but I will find it!). She had the crowd jumping to her music and having a good time. Around 8:30 p.m., her act was over, and everyone was back to waiting for Black. She had an amazing pre-show playlist, as the songs were mostly Beyoncé (queen).

Then, at 9 p.m., the lights went out again, and this time, we knew Black was going to hit the stage. Her production was a bit small, as she only used a small platform with a chandelier-like curtain. However, her lighting throughout the show was everything. At the beginning of the set, she had a projection blaring on the curtain with different words and phrases like “We’re all performers in the Age of the Exhibitionist.” I believe the way she used her production was amazing. Besides that, her performance was everything. While she only had two backup dancers, they went to work. They were dancing up and down, having the crowd hype them up while they were grooving and moving. Black also had three outfit changes throughout the night. I wasn’t able to tell what they were fully since I ended up in the back. But I do remember that during her third act, she came out in the same outfit she had on in her album cover, which I thought was a cute homage.

Overall, the concert was such an amazing time. I’m happy Black is getting her recognition among new audiences. I believe she can reach Slayyyter’s level of fame in the next two years. I hope she’ll be at a bigger venue like Radio City Music Hall next time — Soren and I will be in the front row.