Sorry for Party Rocking: The Ultimate 2010s Party Playlist

The 2010s are making a comeback in music, fashion, and culture. This revival is amplified by TikTok, with an increasing number of iconic 2010s pop songs turning into trending sounds on the platform. It’s fun to rediscover nostalgic music from our childhood, especially when it’s marked by upbeat sounds.

Black Eyed Peas

The Black Eyed Peas were huge in the 2000s and early 2010s. Their entire album The E.N.D. fits the nostalgic and fun 2010s party vibe with hits such as “Meet Me Half Way,” “Boom Boom Pow,” and “Rock That Body.” Recently, “Imma Be,” one of the tracks, went viral on TikTok, proving people are interested in this upbeat genre again.

Kesha

Kesha embodied the decade’s exciting colorfulness and rebellious spirit. Her music never lost its relevance on TikTok, with songs like “Cannibal” and “Grow a Pear” constantly becoming new dances and comedic trends.

However, my favorites to listen to at a 2010s-themed party are “Blow” and “TiK ToK” because they’re the most nostalgic.

Rihanna

Rihanna’s long hiatus has only made her fans and the general public miss her more. Songs like “Only Girl (In the World),” “We Found Love,” and “S&M” scream dancefloor with the girls. “S&M” is especially nostalgic because it reminds me of Pitch Perfect every time I hear it.

Nicki Minaj

Minaj’s blend of pop and rap differentiates her from the other artists in this list. Songs like “Starships,” “Beauty And A Beat,” and “Super Bass” remain iconic to this day. The “Beauty And A Beat” music video with Justin Bieber resurfaced on the internet and went viral on TikTok a few years ago.

Flo Rida

I have to admit that I had no idea who Flo Rida was until I started creating this playlist. Once I looked through his discography, I realized I knew so many of his songs. “Low,” “Whistle,” and “Right Around” (featuring Kesha) are built for parties.

Calvin Harris

I’ll always know Calvin Harris as Taylor Swift’s ex, but before they were even in a relationship, his songs dominated the 2010s.

Tracks like “Summer,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “This Is What You Came For” (featuring Rihanna) have the perfect balance between chill and upbeat. In comparison to the other musicians listed, Harris’ music is less overtly upbeat and has more laid-back vibes.

Lady Gaga

In the early 2010s, Gaga was the moment with bold outfits and powerful vocals. Songs like “Judas,” “Just Dance,” and “Telephone” are classics, especially among the queer community that relates to Gaga’s theatrical and empowering personality.

Pitbull

There can’t be a 2010s party without Mr. Worldwide himself. Songs like “Give Me Everything,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love,” and “Timber” (featuring Kesha) are often still played in clubs and parties today. Pitbull’s unique look became a popular costume among teens and young adults who have fun wearing bald caps and sunglasses. His playful, fast-paced music transcends decades.

One Hit Wonders

The 2010s also gave us a plethora of amazing songs by one-hit wonders, artists who achieve popularity with a single notable song. Some unforgettable tracks by one-hit wonders include “Habits (Stay High)” by Tove Lo, “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen, “I Follow Rivers” by Lykke Li, and “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz.

The 2010s were one of the best decades for party music. Revisiting these songs is always a fun time that brings back multiple childhood memories. I hope this playlist inspires people who want to throw a 2010s-themed party or anyone who simply wants to dive back into this nostalgic decade.

