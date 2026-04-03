Happily Ever After Isn’t Over: Disney’s Sequels and Live Action Era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Movie theaters are truly making a comeback, especially with children’s movies since there are so many sequels and live-action remakes coming out. Out of all of the companies that make cartoon movies, it is very clear that Disney is the one that is taking advantage of creating many sequels and live actions for their original cartoons. At first it seemed that people did enjoy all of the sequels and live actions that Disney has been making, but within these past few years, there has been a lot of talk about whether or not people are actually enjoying all of the sequels and live-actions. Although it’s not a bad idea to continue with all of these movies, it can get really repetitive, which makes it understandable why people are starting to get annoyed with it. But at the end of the day, we will continue to get more sequels and live-action movies from many companies, and we’re all just gonna have to deal with it, especially since Disney has announced so many sequels and live-action movies that will be coming out in the next few years.

Recently, Disney has been announcing a lot of future movies that they are planning to release within the next few years that I am honestly very excited about. We have so many sequels like Coco 2, Incredibles 3, Toy Story 5, even the live-action Cruella 2, and many more. It’s crazy to think that the live-action movies that Disney is making are even starting to get sequels as well. It’s honestly very interesting and intriguing how Disney is coming up with more stories to continue the stories of all of the amazing original cartoon movies that they have come out with. Even if some of the original movies aren’t the best and there are people that may not be the biggest fans of certain movies, it is a smart move to make sequels because people could get interested in what happened in the first movie and wonder what made it so great that it’s actually getting a sequel.

At first when all of these sequels and live-action movies were coming out, people really did enjoy them because they would only release every couple of years. However, within these past few years, there have been so many releases of sequels and live-action movies that there would be several that would come out in one year. I feel like because of how repetitive Disney has been with only making sequels and live-action movies, people are getting tired of watching and expecting the same thing from Disney over and over again. People online have definitely been talking about how they wish Disney would come out with more original movies. However, there are a bunch of people that only choose to hate on the sequels and live-action movies because they make changes, and it’s basically not like the original story.

In my own personal opinion and experience with Disney sequels and live-action movies, I actually do enjoy what Disney is doing. I like how Disney is continuing the stories from their original movies because ever since I was younger, I have always thought about how the stories from the movies that I enjoyed so dearly could continue. I also loved the idea of how you can add more to the story, and I like how with the live-action remakes, they add new scenes to show more and make the stories more meaningful and memorable. Now don’t get me wrong, there are sequels and live action movies that I am not a fan of, like the live-action remake of Mulan (2020) was not it. I know Disney can’t do a whole copy and paste from the original cartoon, but that doesn’t give them the right to change the whole story of Mulan and take out so many of the beloved characters that we grew up with. Also, who told Disney to make a Toy Story 4 and a Toy Story 5? I’m sorry, but Toy Story 3 was the perfect ending to the whole franchise and Disney just had to ruin it and make more movies. I don’t understand how Toy Story 4 got so much backlash and dislike from pretty much everyone and yet they are still coming out with Toy Story 5. I hated Toy Story 4 with a passion, and I am not looking forward to Toy Story 5 coming out this year, and I plan to not go see it in theaters unless my friends really force me to go. So yes, I do admit that not every Disney sequel and live-action movie is a success or enjoyable, but a lot of them are really good, and people are too stubborn to actually enjoy and like these movies.

But we must remember that at the end of the day, the story can continue and can still get a happy ending, and that Disney has to make changes with their live-action remakes so that people will be more interested and have more to understand and love about the original story. No matter what, Disney is a company and has to make money somehow and with how nostalgia is trending a lot nowadays, Disney original movies are a big part of it. So, Disney is probably thinking that making these sequels and live actions are bringing nostalgia to their fans because it honestly does for me. At the end of the day, Disney is going to do whatever they want when it comes to making these movies, and we the fans can’t take full control of what movies they will make. Disney will listen to the fans and won’t at the same time, so what can we really do? We just have to deal with what the company gives us, be grateful for what we get, and actually enjoy it.

I know I do, and it can be hard to like everything because it’s just not possible to like everything. But we should give a lot of these movies a chance and see the beauty and joy that the movies give us. Yes, I may be different from everyone and actually enjoy and love the live-action remakes and sequels from Disney, but I want people to really take in what I’m saying and actually think hard about if they really don’t like the sequels and live actions, or if they’re just taking it too seriously and choose not to like them because it’s not what they grew up with and it’s not the original. The next time you watch a sequel or live-action remake, please actually give it a chance and look at all of the positives as to why you should enjoy the sequels and movies without worrying about ruining the original. I know I will be at the movie theaters a lot more to go see the new live actions and sequels, and I hope to see more love with Disney sequels and live-action remakes. I hope to see a lot of people in theaters when the next few sequels and live actions come out within the next few years to keep the magic of these stories alive!