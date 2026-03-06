Upcoming Sequels and Reboots We Don’t Need

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can’t be the only one who feels like every new movie announcement is an adaptation, live-action remake, a reboot, or the thousandth sequel to a massive franchise.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited to see Milo Manheim play Flynn Rider in the upcoming live-action Tangled. I’d also be lying if I said I’m not interested in seeing Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway together in The Odyssey.

However, the constant use of familiar A-list faces along with recycled stories has begun to tire audiences. At this point, new movie announcements just feel like disappointment waiting to happen.

The track record of some recent adaptations should already be a red flag for movie studios: Snow White (2025), Lilo & Stitch (2025), and Wuthering Heights (2026), are just a few. These adaptations from the past year are known more for their controversies, inaccuracies, or silly plots than for anything else they may have done well.

Yet the trend continues this year, with a tiresome number of new sequels and reboots that feel unnecessary. Some are long-awaited by fans desperate to see their favorite characters back on the big screen, while others feel less like passion projects and more like safe bets for studios chasing guaranteed hits.

Either way, the growing list of reboots and sequels raises a bigger question: how many times can Hollywood retell the same stories before audiences start tuning out?

Scream 7

I’d consider the first Scream movie my favorite horror movie, mostly because of its focus on teenage small-town drama. However, I never felt the need to continue past the first film because of the overwhelming number of sequels. 30 years, seven movies, and a three-season series is enough Ghostface for me.

The franchise is overall highly successful, with all its sequels, making it the perfect cash grab for studios. The newest Scream 7 has already sparked a lot of controversy, making us wonder whether there really was a need for this movie or a sequel.

At some point, even the most iconic franchises reach their limit, and Scream may be closer to that point than studios want to admit.

Live-Action Moana

It’s hard to believe Moana came out 10 years ago. It feels like only yesterday I left the theater with my mom and blasted “How Far I’ll Go” in the car. I’ve always appreciated the movie’s cultural representation, especially as a little girl who had never seen a Disney princess with tan skin just like hers.

As much as I believe a live-action Moana could be an amazing way to present Polynesian culture and an inspiring story, it just feels a little too soon. Moana 2 only came out two years ago and gained many criticisms for replacing Lin-Manuel Miranda as songwriter, converting the story from a series to a theatrical feature, and a copyright lawsuit.

Despite all this, the movie still received great commercial success, since the kids who watch Moana have no idea what any of that means.

Disney sees the commercial success this franchise generates, and it seems they would do anything to milk that attention. I’ve always thought of live-action as a way to show appreciation for an influential animated movie that moved people across many generations.

While Moana did much of this, the timing of a live-action that appears to be a near copy of a movie that only came out 10 years ago just doesn’t sit right.

This movie has already sparked controversy of its own, just from the teaser trailer, which shows Moana, played by an actress with naturally curly hair, with straighter hair with tool-curled ends. Without a clear reason to exist beyond nostalgia and profit, the live-action Moana risks feeling less like a tribute and more like an unnecessary repeat.

HBO Max’s Harry Potter Series

As someone who grew up as a Potterhead, I always yearned for more media within the Harry Potter franchise. Visiting the theme parks, watching the Fantastic Beasts series, and seeing The Cursed Child on Broadway were all a part of my obsession with the series, so you’d think that I’d be the target audience for a brand-new Harry Potter series on HBO Max.

Yet fans around the world, including me, are disappointed that this series isn’t a new story at all, but the second adaptation of the original books we got only 29 years ago. The question I’ve been asking every day since its announcement is, why?

This reboot is meant to be a more faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books, since the original movies omitted some fan-favorite aspects. This, in concept, sounds great, especially introducing the magical world of Harry Potter to a new generation of kids.

However, there’s another storyline that long-time fans have been asking for years: a Mauraders prequel set before Harry’s generation at Hogwarts. A series consisting of these characters would’ve broken the part of the internet that had to read and write endless amounts of fan fiction to fulfill their obsession with this era. A series like this would’ve had fans celebrating, but the Harry Potter franchise now attracts far more controversy than it once did.

J.K. Rowling herself has completely lost the majority of her lifelong fans due to her rampant transphobia. Even the original cast members of the Harry Potter movies have completely separated themselves from her. All these factors have already given the upcoming HBO Max series a bad name. When it releases in 2027, audiences will decide whether this reboot was needed in the first place.

Nostalgia might fill theaters for now, but audiences will eventually notice when the same stories are told again and again. At some point, Hollywood will have to decide whether it wants to keep relying on its past or start creating the next generation of classics.

