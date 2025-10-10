Halloween Huggables: What Your Favorite Halloween Jellycat Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have long been a lover of Jellycats, so much so I would deem myself a certified Jellycat connoisseur. In fact, I have made it a tradition to gift every child born into my large extended family a Jellycat upon their birth. I decide which one is most suitable for the new addition based on the family’s interests, what I predict the child will like, possibly even birth order. Sadly, I haven’t yet had the pleasure of purchasing a season specific Jellycat, and while Jellycat may be known for their classic fluffy friends I will argue that their seasonal Jellycats deserve just as much appreciation. Recently the company has shared their Halloween collection and may I just say, it’s so good it’s frightening! There is something for every ghoul to enjoy! So, whether you value the look and feel of a classic Jellycat or if you desire something with a little more texture and personality, here is what your favorite 2025 Halloween Jellycat says about you!

There is something so charming about Heccaty Hootnightly. While she’s not the first thing to come to mind when you think of the brand, this bewitched owl’s stray from the typical Jellycat archetype actually feels quite familiar and comforting. If you find yourself admiring Heccaty Hootnightly more than others in the collection, I would say you are most likely someone who enjoys a traditional Halloween. You probably watch Hocus Pocus three times within the month of October, and you might even challenge yourself to chef up a flavorful fall treat. You are welcoming and family-oriented but people will never mistake you for boring. Bringing a unique flair to everything you do is your specialty!

While the Amuseables Toffee Apple is not my personal favorite, I have decided that I should still include her in the article in the spirit of Halloween. Upon my initial observation I immediately wrote the Amuseables Toffee Apple off as a Jellycat that only a Snow White loving, Disney adult would choose to purchase. But, I suppose there is more to Miss Toffee Apple than that, and I may owe her an apology. If you are a fan of this haunted apple I would venture to say you are like the mother of the friend group. You always ensure that those around you are taken care of and on track, and you may even forget to take care of your own needs as a result of this. If your friend needs flour you would deliver it to them in minutes and if they just need a shoulder to cry on you would sit with them for hours. So, after some much needed reflection, I think that Amuseable Toffee Apple lovers can be much more than Disney adults. Instead, they can be a dependable and thoughtful friend.

The next few Jellycats including Skeleton Bob are sure to make anyone smile. If these are among your favorites I have not a single doubt that your daily objective is to make the people around you smile as well. Skeleton Bob is just a cool and chill guy. Skeleton Bob enthusiasts will be that one friend in your life that is constantly going on new sidequests and taking on new endeavors. You have a wonderful sense of humor and especially appreciate dry humor. While you can be negative at times you try to remain optimistic and always think on the bright side.

Mummy Bob’s full time job is a sweet-maker according to Jellycat. However, I think his fulltime job is being a friend to all! If Mummy Bob is your favorite there is just something about you that makes you feel like home to others. You may seem like an old soul but once people really discover who you are, it is easy for them to understand that you are actually very hip and cool. In all likelihood you are studying, or have in the past studied the humanities, and you have a passion for broadening your horizons and learning new things. When you have downtime you search for historical podcasts on Spotify and I think that is really admirable.

If your friend or loved one’s favorite Jellycat from the Halloween collection is Mysti Ghost, you must keep them in your life forever. I don’t mean that as a silly pun because she is a ghost, but I do think that fans of this particular Jellycat have the kindest souls and are incredibly gentle. I mean, take one look at Mysti Ghost and tell me that that doesn’t look like the friendliest creature you’ve ever seen. Mysti Ghost is for the soft, cozy, and playful girls in your life.

This is so Pam Beesly from The Office coded and I really appreciate Jellycat for creating this fella. If you have a peanut allergy, I would strongly urge that you explore other options. If not, this is just outstanding for you. Amuseables Peanut Cat Outfit has the vibe of a Jellycat classic. Tried and true, the Amuseables Peanut is even cuter when disguised as a spooky cat! If this is your favorite teddy in the collection you are a simple person with a strategic routine. You are soft spoken and considerate of others but you can also be the life of the party, specifically, the Halloween party!

I wish it wasn’t so obvious, but if the Amuseables Skull Planter is your favorite Halloween Jellycat, you most likely refer to yourself and a “plant mom” and you have developed an overwhelming interest in botany since 2020. You are centered in wellness and sustainability. Your health and the health of the planet are your most pressing priorities. Overall, you are probably a very grounded and quiet person but you will always speak out and speak up if you deem it necessary.

The Bartholomew Bear ‘Spider’ is so adorable and wholesome it nearly brought me, a 20-year-old, to tears. It’s a brilliant twist on one of Jellycat’s most popular classics and it reminds me of how exciting Halloween was as a child. Bartholomew Bear ‘Spider’ aficionados have maintained a sense of wonder and curiosity from their childhood. Fans of this 12-year-old teddy are eager for the days in which they can hand out candy to all the little kids that come to their doors and they will continue to dress up for Halloween far into their adulthood.

To put it plainly, you are the funniest person in your friend group. You’re cute, you’re quirky, and most importantly you are fabulous. Broox Bat has a wild and funky vibe and it doesn’t need all the flashiness of your average Jellycat to convey this message. You may not recognize that you are effortlessly epic, but I guarantee those around you appreciate your presence.

Ooky Jack O Lantern devotees are spontaneous, down for the ride, and at the end of the day they are just happy to be included. These light hearted folks always strive to do the right thing and they do it with a smile. Halloween is probably your favorite holiday and you must restrain yourself from starting to decorate in August. In summary, you are a fun spirit, ready to take on the world and conquer this season of transition.

This guy means the world to me. The Hocus Crow is undoubtedly serving Ravenclaw and given that I am a Ravenclaw, I claim him. Hocus Crow fans are similar to Hocus Crow in that they seem a little exhausted and maybe even confused on a daily basis. You find yourself oddly fixated on mainstream mysteries and enjoy dissecting far-fetched conspiracy theories here and there. You would have a blossoming social life if it wasn’t for you being an academic weapon. Nonetheless, you are relatively well-liked and your dry humor can infiltrate people’s hearts and draw them closer to you.

This is one of the safest options for people who want a Halloween Jellycat but are also afraid of commitment and want to get the most use out of their Jellycat year round. You are edgy and could be apprehensive to form deep connections for fear that you may lose those that you care about. You are the opposite of nonchalant and you can be easily spooked. If someone takes the time to uncover who you really are they will find an organized, emotional, and strong individual.

The second I saw this gloomy little rat I was filled with anger and wondered who hurt him? Lachlan Sad Rat admirers are either the oldest child who doesn’t get enough credit for everything they do or the youngest child in a protective family. Regardless of which archetype you most align with, I think people care very deeply about you, even if you don’t always realize it. You are an empath and those closest to you see this quality and understand that occasionally sugar coating things may benefit you.

If Miff Mothman is your pick from the Halloween collection, you celebrate Halloween because you appreciate its lore and the horror of it all. You could care less about pumpkins and Gilmore Girls because you prefer Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger. You pride yourself in being authentic and you probably have a host of niche interests outside of “spooky season.” Finally, people may not view you as approachable, but if someone is to approach you, you are the kindest soul and you have their ability to make their day with a sarcastic quip or a fun fact.

I hope I wasn’t too vicious in any of my Halloween Jellycat assertions. No matter what Jellycat you fancy, I am sure you are a spectacular person and I am wishing you a wonderful fall, although I understand that it may be difficult to romanticize fall when it still feels like summer outside. Happy Jellycat hunting and happy Halloween!