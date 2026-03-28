Gotta Go Fast! ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ Countdown Speeds Ahead

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The countdown to Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has officially begun! On March 19, the official Sonic the Hedgehog movie social media platforms posted a first look at what to expect for Sonic the Hedgehog 4, with it being an official countdown since the movie will be released on March 19, 2027, with the caption saying, “The countdown to chaos has begun. 💎 #SonicMovie4 – only in theatres March 19, 2027.”

We are officially one year away from the movie, which is amazing and crazy to say! I couldn’t be more excited for this movie than I was with the last three movies, especially because I just became a fan last year, all thanks to my best friend encouraging me to see Sonic the Hedgehog 3 with her in theaters, and I have officially become obsessed with Sonic the Hedgehog. Although I may not have played the games and don’t know all of the facts and details of Sonic the Hedgehog just yet, I do know a lot more than before after doing research and learning all about the fandom. In all honesty, my friend was the one who told me that I don’t need to know every single thing about Sonic the Hedgehog to actually enjoy the movies. So I am here to talk and express my excitement for all of the promo, what to expect in the movie, and what I am hoping to get out of this movie!

With the countdown post that the Sonic the Hedgehog social media platforms posted, it showed all of the characters that are coming back and newcomer Amy Rose, who will be voiced by Kristen Bell. It was teased that Amy would be making her first appearance in one of the end-credit scenes in Sonic the Hedgehog 3! Of course, we will be having Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Maddie, and Tom coming back, which is so exciting as always! I couldn’t be happier that Shadow will be making a comeback as well since he is definitely one of my favorite characters in the Sonic the Hedgehog world; he was first introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and in one of the other end-credit scenes that showed Shadow is still alive after he risked his life to save the planet. What surprised me and didn’t surprise me at the same time is that Jim Carrey will be coming back as Doctor Robotnik. Carrey is always talking about retiring, but for some reason always comes back to acting for the Sonic the Hedgehog movies and there’s the simple fact that his character literally went through a whole explosion and basically died!

So the question is, did Doctor Robotnik actually somehow survive the explosion, or are we getting past scenes from him before he died? Also, is he going to be a villain again because the post also showed that Metal Sonic is also making his first appearance in the movie series as it was shown in one of the end-credit scenes in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and part three also didn’t make it clear if the Doctor has turned good since he helped save the planet in the end.

It is so exciting to not only get to see what characters will be in part four, but also to actually get a full cast list since they only really revealed who was going to be voicing Amy Rose on Feb. 18. Many articles came out giving a full cast list for the movie, including newcomers Ben Kingsley, Matt Berry, and Richard Ayoade. I can’t wait to see who they will be playing in the movie and if there will be more cast members announced as we get closer to the movie release. I also can’t wait to see if there will be other new characters that will be added to the movie since Maddie was wearing a white shirt and purple sweater in one scene in the movie, which could mean that Silver and Blaze could be a part of the movie too since Maddie was wearing colors of what characters could be coming in future movies. In Sonic the Hedgehog, Maddie wore yellow, and Tails came up in the end-credit scene and was introduced in part two, and in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, she wore black and red and Shadow came up in an end-credit scene and made his first appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Even in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, she wore pink, and Amy appeared in the end-credit scene! I wouldn’t be surprised if more characters come up in part four because of Maddie’s wardrobe colors and because in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, they made it a surprise that Knuckles was going to be introduced with no hints and clues, so they might do the same surprise approach with Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

We need to take a moment to talk about and appreciate the animation and effects with this post! I’m definitely looking forward to the animation and effects we will be seeing in the movie because with the past three movies, the effects and CGI are absolutely amazing and so realistic! The animation within the countdown post with Amy’s hammer glowing and shattering glass was perfection! Showing each character in an emerald with their signature colors is so stunning. The slow movements and fast pace within the post (chef’s kiss) make sure we all know this is a Sonic movie and that we understand the phrase “Gotta Go Fast!”

The ending of the post, with it being red, everything glitching, and showing all of the powers to represent Metal Sonic: 10/10! The animation and effects are absolutely insane; it’s like it keeps getting better and better with each movie being released! Not only am I excited for the animation and effects but the simple fact that the animation will have so many different colors, will make it so engaging and satisfying to watch all of the movies overall. I can’t wait for the new colors that are being added with the new characters coming in the movie, and how the colors within the animation and effects will improve in Sonic the Hedgehog 4!

There is so much to look forward to with Sonic the Hedgehog 4 since it’s been a good year now since it was first announced that the movie is happening, and we are now in the process of starting to get so much promo, trailers, and much more that we will be getting before the movie is released. The music is something I am excited about and will patiently be waiting for because the soundtracks and new music that they make for the movies is outstanding and gives me goosebumps when listening to it. I truly hope we get to have unanswered questions be answered in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, along with what color Maddie will be wearing next in the movie, to see who is a potential tease for a new character coming in future movies, even though the Sonic the Hedgehog team and actress Tika Sumpter have denied the rumors of them teasing who is coming next in the movies. Let’s just hope they don’t stop with this tactic in the movie since everyone is catching on. What I really hope we get in the movie is some more background stories with the characters, especially with Tails since we know a lot about Sonic, Knuckles, and Shadows’ background stories.

All I got to say is that I cannot wait for the movie to be released and to see what the future of Sonic the Hedgehog is going to look like! I look forward to all of the promotion and marketing that the Sonic the Hedgehog 4 team is going to be releasing because they absolutely killed it with the promotions and marketing for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 that even got me invested in the movie before my best friend got me to go see it with her. I am not just excited for this movie to come out, but I can’t wait to see all of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies that will come out in the future and for my love of Sonic the Hedgehog to grow more as more are released.



I hope we get more Sonic the Hedgehog content rather than just movies, like more TV shows about some of the other characters, like Knuckles, and I wouldn’t even mind getting another season of Knuckles to learn and explore more about all of the characters. I honestly don’t know how they are going to top this movie from the previous three, but I definitely have high hopes and know that this movie is going to be very successful just like the last three. In fact, I am very confident that all of the Sonic Hedgehog movies that will come will all be a success! For now, we just have to sit back and relax and wait for more promotions to come out and eventually the trailers for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 to be released! We gotta go fast with our excitement and get hyped for this anticipated movie since we’ve all been waiting since we finished watching Sonic the Hedgehog 3. So, let the race begin to go see Sonic the Hedgehog 4 in theaters on March 19, 2027!