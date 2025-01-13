“Sonic 3” Breaks Record for Best Video Game Movie & Movie Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Sonic game franchise has been on a fantastic run. With the releases of the last two games, Sonic Frontiers and Sonic X Shadow Generations, fans have also been anticipating the recent release of Sonic 3 (myself included). Released on the same day as Disney’s Mufasa, the prequel movie, Rotten Tomatoes has shown numbers that the Blue Blurr has dominated the weekend’s box office, and not only that but it has been the most successful movie out of the two previous films. Sonic 3, as many would describe it, is a love letter to longtime fans of the games as well as the younger generation.

(Also, I’ll try not to spoil the movie, but seriously, go watch it!)

Inspired by the game Sonic Adventure 2, it introduces us to Sonic the Hedgehog’s rival, Shadow the Hedgehog as the two are matched with speed. However, it was a story of redemption, choices, and grief that served as a great base for a third movie installment. Sure, the movie is a bit predictable if you are a longtime fan, but the introduction of Shadow the Hedgehog as a foil to Sonic’s character is great. They both have similar backstories but Sonic gained friends while Shadow suffers alone. The story itself is quite emotional when learning about Shadow’s backstory and following his character arc towards redemption to save the world, however, the story also ties with the evil Dr. Ivo Robotnik in his own journey and that was also rather shocking yet satisfying.

Many longtime fans of the games have expressed joy in moments where the movie references elements from the game it’s based on, such as the music soundtrack that hints at the game’s similar storylines, but the movie adds its own spin. Fans have deeply appreciated what the movie has brought, especially for what’s in store for the next movie installment.

Yet, the wildest thing is the movie coming face-to-face against Disney’s live-action adaptation, Mufasa. However, Sonic 3 has completely dominated the box office, bringing in a million dollars worldwide, more than what Mufasa made. Sadly, Disney has to “Live and Learn” (you get my reference?).

On a serious note, the Sonic movie franchise has been the most successful movie adaptation from a video game, and we wouldn’t have it if we didn’t express our distaste on the first look of the first movie where fans made fun of “ugly Sonic.” However, the folks at Paramount have listened to their fans and given us something better, something that portrays the blue hedgehog close to his game counterpart, but also in a refreshing manner, with Sonic growing up as the movies go on.

Sonic 3 was a breath of fresh air in contrast to recent Disney movies, which are mainly focused on using nostalgia for a money-bait movie, insulting the intelligence of their audience. Admittedly, Sonic 3 has also used nostalgia, but the movie is not dependent on it, adding twists that do not disappoint the fans and audiences who do not know the game franchise. The actors have brought life, whether on the booth or set, and raw emotion. Of course, there are some flaws within the movie, but overall, I enjoyed the experience.