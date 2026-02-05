Getting Hotter and Shopping Smarter: My 2026 Skincare and Makeup Starter Pack

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It may simply be a result of my tendencies to chronically consume social media content, but as the new year dawned, I felt as if more people made it a goal to invest in themselves in 2026. While it may seem as if this has always been a common resolution, it felt especially poignant at the turn of the new year. Every time I opened my phone, I was bombarded with aesthetic vision boards and lifestyle tips. Loads of creators lecturing on how to spend less, exercise more, and stay the course because eventually your manifestations will have to come true.

One video that truly captured my attention was that of a woman asking the infamously cruel TikTok community how she could become hotter in 2026. After sifting through some comments and seeing how others resonated with her pleas for elevated confidence, I too decided that I wanted to be hot in 2026. Of course, this terminology can mean different things to different individuals. That being said, I had to consider what I could change in my life to make me feel more confident and better composed. While I don’t intend to change or adopt any significant habits, I will admit that I have devoted myself to upgrading the way I present myself when leaving the house, starting with skincare and makeup. I have compiled a list of products and routines that make me feel just a little hotter, and now I will share my top product picks with you, because at my core, I am a girl’s girl.

As projected by countless publications, Korean beauty is supposed to be at the center of the skincare and cosmetics world this year. So, when I encountered a new Korean beauty store in my local mall, my sister and I decided that we would accept this side quest. I decided to treat myself to a variety of K-Beauty products, which in hindsight, probably wasn’t aligned with my secondary resolution of spending less. The one item that was a true game changer however, was the Glutathione Niacinamide Toner Pads from APLB. These pre-soaked cotton pads not only simplify any makeup removal process, but they also leave my skin feeling even the tiniest bit cleaner than a normal niacinamide solution does. Plus, another lovely feature of this product is that it is fragrance-free. While there are many similar products from brands, such as Medicube, they are typically formulated with synthetic fragrances that can potentially irritate your skin. Overall, this product is wonderful for a quick cleanse.

I was given the Rhode Glazing Milk during the holiday season, and I will confess that I was apprehensive to use this product at first. I have sensitive, acne-prone skin, and I have always been wary about using heavy or potentially pore-clogging tinctures on my face. But when I first applied the Glazing Milk, I transcended into another dimension. Dramatic, I know, but I say that honestly. It was refreshing, light, and truly a great way to kick off my skincare routine. Aside from the mild and occasional breakouts, which I deem unrelated, my skin has felt moisturized, clean, and bouncy. Sometimes I even use this as an alternative to moisturizer if I feel like my skin needs a break from heavier products. Thank you, Hailey Bieber.

I take pride in the fact that I am a Jersey Girl through and through, but I will admit that my commute into the city can be extremely exhausting some days. Over the past year, I have really started to notice how this routine has begun to take a toll on my body and is slowly transforming me into a gargoyle-like creature. With that in mind, I began to research ways to minimize my lovely, yet terrifying eye bags, and I discovered the Dieux Reusable Eye Patches. I added them to my wishlist for Secret Santa, and now I have the luxury of using those two silicone slabs every day. I typically pair them with the Sephora Collection Brightening Eye Cream to begin my mornings, and it certainly makes me feel more refined. An additional perk of using these in comparison to sheet and gel eye masks, is that these are considered sustainable and the packaging is 100% recyclable!

I have always had a challenging relationship with my eyelashes. I have somewhat hooded eyes and because of this, it is typically difficult for me to sport any sort of eyeshadow or eyeliner looks. I could execute a beautiful, masterful eyeshadow composition, and it would instantly disappear back over my eyeball the second I open my eyes. Due to this, the only eye makeup I reach for is some type of drugstore mascara. The only issue with mascara is that my eyelashes are wickedly stubborn and refuse to curl. I could apply a million strokes of mascara and still, my eyelashes would be pointed firmly downward with not a curl or lift in sight. This whole long-winded explanation is to say that I made it a mission of mine to grow my lashes this year and hopefully train them to grow in an upward, beautifully curled fashion. After researching the best lash serums on the market, I decided to try Terez and Honor’s Eyelash Growth Serum, and so far I feel that it has been successful!

While this wasn’t a product that I was necessarily searching for, it has definitely upgraded my daily routine, and it makes me feel as if I’m carrying a little piece of luxury around with me. This too was a product that I was given, but in a world that feels oversaturated with different lip balm and lip gloss brands, it was nice to come across something that was effective and not just known for its name. I now use the IMAGE Skincare ORMEDIC Balancing Lip Complex nonstop. It is the perfect lip balm for hydration, and there’s even a tinted version if you have a special occasion! It doesn’t feel grainy or sticky; it just glides, and I admire that.

Once again, something I have started to notice is how exaggerated some of my forehead and smile lines are getting. While I chalk this up to living a beautiful and whimsical life, sometimes I scare myself when I catch a glimpse of my aged face in the reflection of the train window. After a particularly frightening encounter with my dry appearance, I naturally ordered almost every overnight collagen mask under the sun. Medicube’s Overnight Collagen Mask and Biodance’s Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask were by far my favorites. While they differ in application, both feel equally as effective and deliver similar results when I wake up the following morning. It’s been especially nice to wake up in the winter and feel just a little brighter and less tired.

What I lack in general makeup artistry, I make up for when it comes to blush. People often like to discuss the concept of blush blindness, but I see no issue with someone applying copious amounts of perfection to their cheeks and embracing their inner girl. With that, I have tried lots of blushes in my time as a consumer, and I’ve never enjoyed one the way I enjoy the Rhode Pocket Blush. In fact, I have this product in two shades: Piggy and Sleepy Girl. I feel as if Piggy is better for summer and Sleepy Girl suits me better in the winter, but sometimes if I am feeling crazy, I mix them! I know – how edgy of me? This is one of the creamiest, most blendable blushes I have come across, and again, it did not anger my skin. I admire the pigment, portable size, and the fact that this formula allows for you to blend on the go. Ultimately, it’s a simple part of my daily routine that makes me feel hotter and better composed.

While this is my list of products that have been giving me a stronger sense of confidence, my hope is that everyone can find things that work for their daily routines. That may not be skincare or makeup, and so be it! Beauty, confidence, and hotness, all come from within anyway. With that, have a happy new year and stay stylish!