Big Sister Advice: Things I Wish I Knew Before College and Commuting

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

As of this month, I’m a second semester sophomore at Pace University on the shiny and futuristic island of Manhattan. While every day presents me with a new cocktail of trials and tribulations, the skills I’ve learned from such challenges are bountiful. Not only have I grappled with the realities of being a crusty freshman in the 55 John Street dormitory, but I’ve now experienced the commuter lifestyle to the fullest extent. As I continue along my collegiate path, I am forced to think about what I would do differently if I was to start from the beginning. Hopefully, if you’re debating attending a New York City college, this will help you settle into a decision.

As a New Jersey native, I was plagued by the concept of proximity between my hometown and New York City. In fact, I would say that I probably abused the privilege of being close to home to an extreme extent. While I didn’t go home every weekend, I opted for a home-cooked meal and a night in a slightly larger bed every so often. A part of me regrets this behavior, but there’s only so much I felt like doing in the biting NYC weather during the winter months. If I had the opportunity to live in NYC again, I would take it in a heartbeat, despite the financial horrors that would face me. Instead of oscillating between New Jersey and New York, I would elect to spend the majority of my time experiencing the joys that the city has to offer. Ultimately, I wish I would’ve realized that my home will always be in New Jersey, but I only had a small selection of time to live out my New York City dreams.

My second lesson learned is that sometimes life takes a little romanticizing. Living in a big city can be daunting and even dispiriting at times. When the concept of going outside and getting trapped in a wind tunnel seemed threatening, I would sit in my dorm for hours on end. To any freshman or anyone going to college in the coming year, go outside! This applies even if you’re not attending a city school. Frolic around and explore your area. Going outside is great for your mental health, and will even help you get your steps in. Plus, if you’re already leaving the dorm, you might as well stop somewhere for a little treat to reward your bravery.

Speaking of getting your steps in, let’s discuss commuting. Public transportation is either your best friend or your worst enemy. I have long utilized public transit, specifically NJ Transit, to get into and out of New York, but it’s a different beast to tackle when you must complete the commute everyday. Commuting can be exhausting, and it can most certainly take a toll on your body, but I would never dissuade anyone from partaking in this experience. Had I not chosen to commute my sophomore year of college, I would have lacked patience and would’ve never been introduced to this new skillset. My commute is usually only 40 minutes to an hour, but if you frame your day effectively, that can easily become the most productive time within your day. Don’t be afraid to do your homework on the way home. In fact, this article started in my Notes app when I was riding the NJ Transit. I would also suggest getting a much needed Smartlink Card if you need to ride the PATH Train. The Smartlink Card will save you money and time when you’re rushing to catch the punctual PATH. Finally, I enjoy thinking of commuting as a workout. There’s no better exercise than running through the Oculus and Newark Penn Station with all your belongings. While it may feel embarrassing at first, think of how satisfying it’ll be when you catch the train and the walking finance bro trying to maintain his cool is stranded for another 30 minutes to an hour. It counts as both exposure therapy and a calorie burner, and in my opinion, that’s what makes commuting superior.

Furthermore, nutrition and drinking enough water goes a long way. It’s really easy to fall into unhealthy habits when you’re on your own at school or if you’re commuting. When you have access to what seems like an unlimited supply of restaurants and food, it can become dangerous really quickly. I’m the number one advocate for a sweet treat, but please, for the love of everything beautiful in this world, try to make sure you’re balancing your diet and getting enough water. This is going to help you in the long run and boost the amount of attention and energy you’re able to allocate to your classes.

Now, let’s talk about the concept of having a social life in college. Your friends, and who you choose to surround yourself with, are very important within these formative years. That being said, you don’t have to be friends with everyone. Going to college, I was so concerned with finding my group. I wanted to immediately click with a few theater kids and be on my merry way. But at the end of the day, the people that are supposed to be in your life will enter it naturally. While you should absolutely still attend club events and social gatherings, belonging is not something you have to viciously seek out. You’ll meet new people inside and outside of your classes, and you have to be able to prioritize those that you feel most aligned with. This doesn’t mean you should be rude to everyone else besides your immediate circle of friends, but it does mean that you should analyze who you’re spending time with and how those individuals are influencing your life and your actions. Don’t spread yourself thin for people who won’t consider your well-being.

Moreover, I want every college freshman to understand that going out is not a necessity. I can’t in confidence write that Pace University is a party school. However, Pace is located in one of the largest cities in the world, and it would be an absolute fib if I said that nightlife isn’t a large aspect to account for when going to college here. Obviously, the New York City nightlife scene differs vastly from the majority of other universities around the country. No matter what college you decide to go to, remember that a night in is a win. Sometimes you’re better off going to sleep early, and if you surround yourself with the right people, your friends won’t crucify you for wanting a night to yourself. It’s not cool to be hungover in your 7a.m. macroeconomics class. Eat some popcorn, watch Ugly Betty, do your laundry, and rest!

Remember that wherever you go to college, you’ll find your people and a routine that works for you. Your health and education are by far the most important aspects of going to college, and you must foster that, whether you’re dorming or cruising along on the NJ Transit. There’s nothing you can’t accomplish without Citymapper and a dream.