From the Mushroom Kingdom to the Stars & Galaxy: ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s-a go to the movies! The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is finally out in theaters! This movie was definitely highly anticipated since the first Super Mario Bros. movie came out back in 2023, and it is finally time for Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach to shine in the theaters again and have new characters join the movie franchise. As a long-time fan of the Super Mario Bros., I made sure that my friends and I pre-ordered our tickets in advance to see it on opening day, and let me tell you it was all worth it. From seeing everyone in theaters dressed up as their favorite characters in costume or color themes, to actually getting to see the movie, was one of the best experiences that I’ve had for a popular and anticipated movie in such a long time. Mamma Mia! I loved this movie so much thatI want to go see it again in theaters, and I need the next movie to come out already! There is so much to talk about from the story to the animation, and so much more that I cannot wait any longer to talk about it! Spoiler warning.

All of the characters are absolutely amazing! How could we not love Mario and Luigi being such an unforgettable brother duo? Mario does not play when it comes to fighting for what’s right, and Luigi finally got more screen time to show how lovable and funny he is! My favorite, Princess Peach of course, was such a bad-ass in the movie with all of her fighting scenes! Our beloved Yoshi just made me want to go through the screen and hug him! I totally freaked out in a previous article when Nintendo gave us a first look at Yoshi, and he was even more adorable than I could have ever imagined! Bowser is so legendary and just makes you crack up all the time, which makes him such a memorable villain. We’re technically supposed to hate him, but how can we when he is voiced by Jack Black, which makes the character more iconic? His son, Bowser Jr., did not come to play with his introduction to the movie franchise. Though he can be annoying and crazy at points, his character is honestly a perfect touch for adding on to the villains and Bowser legacy, which brings me lots of hope to see more of Bowser’s kids in the movie franchise and to get the villain family legacy and plot that the fans deserve. Last but not least, the queen herself, Princess Rosalina, shined so bright and was definitely the star of the movie! Although she didn’t get as much screen time, just like Luigi in the first movie, every moment with her counted. She did not play when it came to her fight scenes and protecting her lumas throughout the movie!

In all honesty, even after watching all of the trailers, I still went to the theaters not fully knowing what was the whole plot of the movie, and I didn’t have a clue about what was going to happen or what scenes based on the game were going to be added. This honestly made me more excited and made me want to go see it as soon as possible, because I feel like movies nowadays don’t leave you clueless about what’s going to happen with their trailers. Basically, Princess Rosalina gets kidnapped by Bowser Jr. because she has the power to help Bowser and his son create the planet that they wanted to make and eventually take over the world. It is up to Mario, Luigi, Toad, Yoshi, and Princess Peach to go a mission to rescue her, to stop the Bowser family with their evil plan, and even find the history of Princess Peach of where she came from and how she got to the Mushroom Kingdom in the first place. It was interesting to see what the movie was adding with this plot and get to learn more about the characters, especially with the Bowsers trying to be good, even though that didn’t last long, and the fact that Rosalina and Peach are actually sisters! Yes, you heard me right, the two Princesses in this movie are indeed sisters. That plot of the story had the whole theater shocked and gasping up a storm. Honestly after watching the movie, I have a lot of questions that I hope are answered in the next movie, including if Peach and Rosalina being sisters and certain other parts of the plot are canon to the games or is it just for the film franchise. The whole plot of the movie was something I wasn’t expecting, but I’m so glad the movie went with this route so that we can expect more in the future, more characters, more history of the games, and much more within the movie and games.

The animation is a chef’s kiss! I expect that the animation will get better with each movie because it was absolutely amazing in this one. The colors for each scene when it came to powerups, exploring different places and worlds in the Super Mario Bros. franchise, glows within objects or a character; just everything was so breathtaking. Just looking at the characters’ animation itself is so fun to talk about because they’re all so accurate to the game, especially with the princesses’ designs because Peach and Rosalina are both just beautiful in the movie. All of the stars, lumas, and galaxy scenes were absolutely beautiful and satisfying to watch. I wanted to have a replay button in the theaters so that I could watch it a few more times because it honestly gave me so much peace watching those incredible galaxy scenes. All of the characters that had powers were incredible and their powerups and magic special effects were amazing and so memorable that I can’t get it out of my head. I think the most joyful and fun animation that all fans loved to see was when they made parts of the movie into video game form just like the old-school Super Mario Bros. games, which made the movie even more nostalgic and fun, especially for the big kids that are adults now to go and enjoy! I truly cannot wait to see how the animation is going to look in the next movies.

What I’m about to say here is very important: EVERY SINGLE SCENE WAS ICONIC! One thing for sure, this movie will have you cracking up the whole time. It wasn’t just stupid kid jokes in a kids movie; all of the jokes and funny scenes are honestly so relatable to many people in my opinion, which is one of the reasons why me and my friends loved the movie so much. Yoshi exploring the New York City montage was a scene I never knew I needed. It was all full of laughs and brought back so many memories of growing up in New York!

All of the fight scenes in this movie were crazy and had amazing performances! From Rosalina’s fight in the beginning of the movie, and Princess Peach fighting in the casino, definitely made me so proud to be a woman to show that we can be girl bosses and fight for justice. Yes, I know it’s a kids movie, but let me have my moment because these Princesses are queens and definitely showed that they are no damsels in distress. They don’t need a man to come rescue them. And the whole final battle scene from Mario and Peach doing an obstacle course and showing a game point of view, to Bowser coming to fight Mario and Peach where Mario dropped him into the lava and he came out as Dry Bowser?! Are you kidding me?! I didn’t expect to get Dry Bowser; I thought we were going to get a giant Bowser, which made the scene even more amazing! The scene was just even more iconic with all of the different powerups the characters were getting, and all of the cameos that were added to the movie just made the scenes even better!

Of course, I won’t forget about every Peach and Mario scene. I’m sorry Nintendo, but you lied to us because Mario and Peach are not just good friends with all of the adorable scenes that they had together. I don’t care, in the next movie they better be a couple because that kiss on the cheek that Princess Peach gave to Mario wasn’t a friendly kiss. So I better get a Mareach story where they officially become a couple, and I know all of the fans are expecting that too. All of the scenes were so incredibly well-done that I can’t stop thinking about it, and it just gets me excited every time I think about them.

Did I mention cameos? Yes, I did! There were so many cameos in this movie, which is definitely why this one is gonna be a fan favorite! We got a glimpse of a side villain from the Super Mario Bros. 2 game Wart, when Peach and Toad went to the casino to find answers for their adventure. This makes me think with how he was at his last moment, will he be back and possibly play a bigger role in the next movie? R.O.B. from Super Smash Bros. made everyone crack up in the theaters when he slowly tried to help the characters get directions. Mr. Game from many Super Mario Smash Bros. games came in the final battle when Luigi drew him, and let’s just say, Mr. Game gave Bowser a simple yet crazy beating that he deserved. Of course, I won’t forget about the cameo that everyone was shocked to hear about: Fox McCloud himself! For all of the fans that enjoy the Star Fox and Super Smash Bros Games, I know everyone in the theaters was more than thrilled when he did his barrel roll moment! With all of the cameos, I have to save my favorite one for last, of course. You must stay in the theaters for the end credits scene because we got the first look of Princess Daisy! You heard me: WE ARE GETTING PRINCESS DAISY! Princess Daisy’s design was so pretty, and she was not saying anything and giving a little wink — we know she is going to be an IT girl in the next movie. Her making her first appearance confirms to me that we’re getting another movie, and that next is going to be iconic with her in it!

We definitely need more time with Rosalina in the next movie because it was just disrespectful of how glamorous and bad-ass she was, yet she didn’t get that much time on the big screen. We need Mario and Peach to be a couple because we normally get ships of a couple by the second movie, and we only got a kiss on the cheek, which is good, but I need more! I’m hoping to get another new character besides Daisy, like what they did for the first Super Mario Bros. Movie by giving a sneak peek in the end credits that showed Yoshi was coming, and then eventually announced that Rosalina was going to be in this movie. I honestly think there could be a possibility that Wario will be in the next movie somehow. Not only do I want Peach and Mario’s romance to blossom, I want to see Luigi and Daisy’s love story begin as well because they are such a cute couple, too. Can we also please get Donkey Kong to make a comeback because why did we only get a scene of him playing around in New York and was never seen or mentioned again? The main thing that I want to happen in the next movie is to bring all of Bowser’s kids to be the villains and possibly kidnap Princess Peach to make a reference from the original games, or even see the other villains from the games be the villains in the movie that isn’t Bowser or anyone related to him. With all of the Super Smash Bros. characters making cameos, will the next movie be Super Smash Bros. themed? Will Daisy get kidnapped in the next movie, or will her kingdom be in danger where she will get help from the Mario gang? Will they make Peach, Rosalina, and Daisy sisters in the long-run and learn more about all of the Princesses’ parents? I guess we’ll have to wait the next few years and see how the future movies will answer all of our anticipated questions.

I just loved this movie so much from beginning to end. 10/10 for me for sure! Everything about this movie was amazing! It got me so hyped for the next Super Mario Bros. movies to come and got me thinking and questioning about what to expect. I was definitely satisfied with all of the surprises, the story, and the characters that we got from the film. Yes, I know there will be hate with the movie because of the pacing of the story and with exploring all of the characters, but I know that the true Nintendo fans will truly enjoy this movie and will not listen to the haters and critics of the movie, so I do hope many give it a chance to go watch it. Plus, it just got announced as being the number one movie in the world at the moment, so that definitely means it’s great and doing justice for the fans! I know that I am not a patient person, so I will keep talking about when the next movie is coming out until it officially gets announced. I cannot wait for Nintendo and Illumination to come out with more Super Mario Bros. movies so that we, the fans, can explore more of all of the worlds within the game, more and new characters, more surprises, more storyline to add to the games and movies, and so much more. Until then, we have our beloved first Super Mario Bros. Movie to rewatch and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie out in theaters now for us to watch. So what are you waiting for? Go find a warp pipe to transport to the movie theaters and explore the galaxy in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie!