Here Comes Yoshi! First Look at the Beloved Dino in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

The time is almost here to go back into the world of the Mushroom Kingdom as the new Super Mario Galaxy Movie is coming out on April 1, 2026! With this anticipated movie being so close, everyone has been waiting for a beloved character from Super Mario Bros to appear, especially after the credits scene from The Super Mario Bros Movie! At last, on Jan. 25, we got the first ever reveal of Yoshi joining the Super Mario Bros. movie franchise and let me tell you, he is the most adorable character, and I can’t wait to see more of him!

When it comes to The Super Mario Bros, everyone is expecting to have all of the characters within the gaming franchise make an appearance at least once in the new movies that will be coming out. I know I wasn’t the only one wondering where Yoshi was in the first movie. It was great to get some iconic characters from the games like Donkey Kong, but I wanted to see many more characters in the first movie. However, I do get why they didn’t put as many characters in the first movie. Illumination and Nintendo wanted to save ideas based on the games to actually introduce more characters as more movies get created, which is a smart move and doesn’t upset me at all. It gets me more hyped to see the movie and they succeeded already with how they introduced Yoshi!

In the first Super Mario Bros Movie, we got a clue that Yoshi was coming in the next movie because in the end credits, it shows Yoshi’s egg that he comes out of and that he is actually hatching. However, I kind of forgot about Yoshi most likely making his appearance in this new movie because the teaser was so short, and we never really got to get a little clue of what he was going to look like since it’s been almost three years since the first movie came out. This was a good strategy though because when I watched the first teaser for this new movie, it wasn’t on my mind that we were going to see him, but once the trailer kept on going and finally revealed him, I went crazy.

The teaser trailer was such an amazing watch! We get sneak peaks of the Mario gang exploring more parts of the Mushroom Kingdom and all of the new challenges that they are going to face. These trailers are really giving nostalgia when everyone was waiting for the new Mario games for DS, Wii, etc, to come out to see all of the new features, challenges, and characters that they added to the franchise. For most of the teaser, they made it very dramatic with Mario and Luigi exploring some cave to find a pipe that they have to fix. However, as they finally find the pipe, they discover that there’s actually something in the pipe and that something gets scared and tries its best to get away from Mario and Luigi. Mario convinces the thing that they are not going to hurt him and that he can come out, which leads to Yoshi slowly coming out and showing the audience how he will look in the movie. The rest of the trailer goes on to show all of the new additions that will be added in the movie based on the games and in the very end we actually get to hear Yoshi say his iconic line, “Yoshi!” which is absolutely adorable!



After this teaser, I am so excited and ready for this movie to come out! It is so amazing how Illumination and Nintendo are making these movies to add a little more in each new film because I definitely have a feeling that this movie is going to be very successful, and we should expect lots of Super Mario Bros movies in the future. I most definitely cannot wait to see all of the worlds that will be added to the movies, all of the new characters that will be added, maybe get more of Bowser’s kids in this movie to be the villains along with Bowser Junior, the story line, the new challenges that will be added based on the games, all of the characters from the first movie, of course Princess Rosalina, and so much more within this movie and future movies to come. Let’s hope we get some more teasers and surprises from the movie before it officially comes out. So make sure you find a warp pipe to transport to the movie theaters on April 1 to go see The Super Mario Galaxy Movie!