Fall Into Beauty: Your Ultimate Guide to Autumn Makeup for 2024

Hello, beauty enthusiasts! With summer winding down, autumn is finally here, and the new makeup trends are about to be in full effect. Read on as I dive into some of the hottest trends and must-have products that I want to see this fall!

1. Foundation: Satin Skin is In!

This fall, it’s all about that healthy, hydrated glow. During the summer, I was quick to reach for just a concealer, but as fall comes and we start to use deeper colors in our makeup, an even complexion is the way to go. Without having the super full coverage look, medium coverage foundation makes the skin look natural while still having a flawless finish!

Product Pick: Armani Beauty -Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Foundation

Why I Love It: Oil-free and over 40 inclusive shades.

Finish: Natural, glass skin glow.

2. Blush: Berry Shades!

The deeper and richer undertone of a berry blush is perfect for this fall. It embraces the “autumn breeze” flush to make your cheeks pop! Moving away from the summer “babydoll” pink shades, berry blush screams fall.

Product Pick: Tower 28 After Hours – BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Dewy Cream Blush

Why I Love It: Vegan and safe for sensitive skin types.

Finish: Radiant and glowing from within.

3. Lips: Burgundy and Bold!

The lips will be the center of many makeup looks this year. Regardless of skin tone, the maroon burgundy lip flatters everyone’s everyday fall look. The dark lip combo gives a grungy and more vamped-up vibe to elevate your look this season.

Product Pick: Kosas Star Power – Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick

Why I Love It: Hydrating and long-wearing.

Finish: Satin, smooth look.

4. Brows: Fluffy But Defined!

During summertime, I was quick to just go in with a brow gel for a bushy brow look, but for fall, we’re going back to adding some structure. Keeping the fluffy strokes in the front of the brow but sharpening the tail and arch is key to sculpting the perfect look for this fall!

Product Pick: Anastasia Beverly Hills – Lifted and Defined Brow Duo

Why I Love It: Limited edition! Two products for $26 with a $38 value on Sephora’s website.

Finish: Added definition without feeling stiff or crunchy.

Remember, makeup is all about having fun and being able to express your creativity. These are just some noteworthy trends and products that I can’t wait to try out this season! These trends are just a starting point; feel free to switch them up, make them your own, and create your own signature fall look.

Most importantly, remember that confidence is the best accessory that never goes out of style. Your unique personality shines through in how you present yourself, and makeup is simply a tool to enhance your inner beauty. As we transition into the cozy season, I hope it brings you countless opportunities to create and express yourself through the world of makeup. Happy autumn, and happy beautifying!