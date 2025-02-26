Everything You Should Know About the 2025 Met Gala 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Met Gala is an annual event that strives to show that there are no limits or bounds to fashion, as celebrities emulate their style and knowledge around a strictly selected theme while also raising money for charity for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. This year, the theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was first announced in October of 2024, however, the chairmen, co-chairs, and more intimate details were announced in the first week of February 2025.

The Met Gala is held the first Monday of May each year, making the date to remember May 5, 2025 for this year’s event. Along with star-studded guests, the co-chairs include actor Colman Domingo, artist and producer Pharrell Williams, professional race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour, and professional basketball player Lebron James as an honorary co-chair. Their jobs as co-chairs are to plan, promote, and host the event, and they were all personally selected by Wintour. Other than doubling as hosts and co-chairs for the evening, there is a selected group of people to represent a host committee full of other celebrities, such as Ayo Edebiri, Spike Lee, Tyla, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Jeremy Pope, and many more, all of whom are black professionals representing the numerous aspects of the theme of this year’s Met.

The theme of the Met Gala is delicately and specifically chosen each year, coming with guidelines and a strict dress code. The Met specified on their website, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to the present through an exploration of the concept of dandyism. To bring this rich subject to life, various artists have contributed to the exhibition through concepts that amplify topics explored in the curation.” It will be very entertaining to see how different people interpret the theme and honor the elements of black history through fashion, and specifically men’s wear.

Another interesting aspect of the event, despite the fans that tune in through media platforms and live streams of the event’s red carpet, is the event’s secrecy. After the guests enter the venue, there are live performances, a sophisticated dinner menu by Chef Kwame Onwuachi, partying, and typically an element of privacy. No electronic devices unless streamed or recorded by the Met Gala themselves are allowed; the event is usually quite under wraps. While I would love to know the details of the drama, which celebrities are sat with who, and specific tid-bits of the evening, I can appreciate the clandestine desire of celebrities and professionals across the film, music, art, and fashion industries to have a private and secluded night, despite their habitual routines of paparazzi and adoring fans.

Finally, as the event is invite only and typically reserved for the most famous individuals, many fans will watch through live streams from Vogue on YouTube, TikTok, and its website. Others come in person and watch their favorite celebrities enter their cars at their hotels, or even in front of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Regardless, the event has thousands of fans that make predictions and tune in annually to see the different interpretations of the theme, the best and worst dressed list, and some of their favorite celebrities grace the carpet. It’s definitely an event for those obsessed with all things fashion, pop culture, and art.