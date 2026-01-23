‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Trailer Released, & I’m Already Overstimulated

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know the aesthetic impact of Euphoria seasons one and two. From the music, to the dazzling makeup that we all tried to replicate, to the fight scene between Cassie and Maddy. After over four years, I came to believe there would never be a season three. Especially with the unfortunate passing of one of the actors, Angus Cloud, who played one of the main characters on the show, Fezco. There was finally some word about it when HBO released the trailer on Jan. 14.

Season three is set to premiere on April 12 on HBO Max. Apparently, there have been many changes not only to the characters, but also to the setting and storyline for this season. For starters, we figure out in the trailer that there has been a five-year time jump since season two. This indicates that the characters we know from the series are out of high school and post-college. Personally, I think this show should never have started in a high school setting; it probably would have worked as a college show in the beginning, but beggars can’t be choosers. On the other hand, it does seem interesting how this season will play out; hopefully, they won’t jump into it so quickly without answering some questions left over from season two.

The trailer first shows Rue, played by the iconic actress Zendaya, who seems to be the narrator of this season, explaining how her life has changed since high school. She states she was beginning to have faith that she could turn her life around. Then, we see her working at some sort of fast food restaurant, where we see Laurie, played by Martha Kelly, who, if you don’t remember, is the one who sold Rue most of the drugs she had taken throughout season two, and exploits Rue’s addiction,creating a massive debt. Because of this debt, Laurie shows up at Rue’s location and confronts her. We then learn that Cassie and Nate, who are played by Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, are now married. That’s right, the insane couple from season two are now married. We also get a tease of other characters we know, like Jules and Maddy, and figure out what they have been up to. Maddy, played by Alexa Demie, is apparently now working in Hollywood, and Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, is in art school. Next, we see Rue trying to figure out how to pay off her debt, even if that means being thrust back into crime and danger.

Not only will this season feature the characters we know, but there will also be tons of new faces. There were many reports that big names like Rosalía, a famous Spanish singer-songwriter, were cast. Another big name announced is Trisha Paytas, known for her YouTube videos, who will also be in this season. And recently, Vinnie Hacker, who is a TikToker, was also cast. While I am interested in seeing the new faces in this season, and wondering how their characters will adapt to the story, I’m also interested in what has happened to other characters in the show, like Lexi or Rue’s sister, Gia.

All in all, this season is definitely the most anticipated on HBO Max, as it has been almost four years since the last season. I’m very interested in seeing where it will go, and hopefully, it’ll answer some questions and avoid leaving the audience to interpret it by having important events in the story happen off-screen (*Ahem*, Stranger Things season 5).