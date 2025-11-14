New in Hispanic Music: A Review of Rosalía’s Latest Album!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Female Spanish music artist Rosalía released her newest album, LUX (2025), on Friday, November 7th. After careful analysis, here is my review! The album is composed across 13 languages, although mostly in Spanish, and the soundtrack takes you on a spiritual journey organized in four different movements – a classical style to categorize different symphonies. I listened to the full album on my bus ride from Brussels to Amsterdam, and there was no dull moment within the sequence. With my wired earphones plugged snug into my ears, I began my review.

The combination of the orchestral instruments and her powerful voice made it impossible to play the songs full blast. My initial thought after the first song played was that it was a suspenseful, ethereal ride of discovery through a spiritual, instrumental mix of sounds. At its basis, it is an operatic genre, but underneath, there is a unique cultural fusion and fierce touch of Rosalía’s personal music style, shown through her strong vocals. As I continued on with the album, I had no isolated thought; every emotion I felt through this journey stemmed from the feelings that arose from the first song. The collection of words that came to mind was: faith, religion, honesty, raw, angelic and dark.

The album itself reminded me of her 2018 album titled El Mal Querer, for its Spanish style and vocal range, and it was nice to hear Rosalía create something completely new that still stems from her roots. Rosalía has vocalized her intention to be closer to God, and she made that true with the way she composed this album. Some parts of the operatic album felt like songs that I would listen to while at church. It’s beautifully put together and is a vulnerable experience that allows the listener to reflect and feel. Even if you aren’t religious or spiritual, the songs still open an opportunity to let your mind roam and embrace emotions.

The orchestra-and-artist collaboration on this multilingual symphony was a powerful combination of art that represents the artist’s significant efforts. The song titled “La Perla” was once one of my personal favorites; it felt playful and stood out to me the most. If you have the chance, I recommend you begin with this wonderful piece of a complex puzzle. The album was a true surprise – and is welcoming to all listeners to experience.