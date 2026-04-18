‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Premiere: Chaos, Consequences, and a Whole New Era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A lot of people asked about what the characters of Euphoria have been up to since last season. And honestly, nothing good from what it looks like. The time is finally here! The comeback we feared (and needed). After four long years of waiting, season three of Euphoria has officially made its debut on April 12. It’s crazy to think that Euphoria is happening again after all of these years and a lot has definitely changed since the last time the audience has seen Euphoria. Throughout the first episode, you may think about what is going to happen next and feel that you’re spot on with it, but it’s completely wrong and isn’t anything that we expected. All I know is that there is a lot going on in just one episode and from what it looks like, each episode will have a lot going on. So let’s dive into what the Euphoria characters have been up to within the past few years. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Euphoria season 3 ahead…

With the trailers that came out, they definitely made it clear that they didn’t want any spoilers and wanted us to be very confused about what is going on with the whole plot and what’s bound to happen. And they succeeded, because I definitely got confused a lot and had lots of questions about what’s going to happen with the whole plot and the characters.

Basically, we skip forward to five years after high school and everyone is doing their own thing. Rue is working at a local smoke shop and one day gets a surprise visit from Laurie. Rue still hasn’t paid her debt to Laurie from season two, so now Laurie raised the price to $43M+ and said that she would adjust the price to $100K. Because Rue doesn’t have the money, she is now forced to work for Laurie as a drug mule to pay off her debt. At the end of the episode, Rue is transitioning and wants to work for a strip club owner and crime boss named Alamo after she bonds with him and his staff. The other plots of the season show Cassie trying to be TikTok famous in crazy ways and trying to transition into OnlyFans, Nate taking over his father’s business, Lexi working in Hollywood, and Maddy’s life working as a manager for famous people and influencers. A lot is about to go down with this show for sure, so we have to wait and see what happens next.

Rue is always making us laugh and being straight forward with us. We love you Rue, but why did you have to go and not pay Laurie? Let’s hope Rue truly learns her lesson after all the drama she is putting herself through. Lexi may not be doing a lot with her job, but I could definitely see her working her way up in the world of Hollywood with how she impressed the director with making a little edit to a scene they were working on. Lexi, we definitely need more screen time from you in the next episodes because you are the only character that is normal and we love to have you on our screens. Shout out to the mention of Fezco. In the Euphoria world, Fezco ends up going to prison for 30 years and Rue tries to encourage Lexi to call him stating “It’s not like he’s going anywhere.” R.I.P Angus Cloud who played Fezco, such an iconic character.

Cassie, girl, you need to sit down and reevaluate because you have officially lost the plot, because you have officially gone insane and just made me dislike you even more. If you watch the show, you will understand what I mean because I don’t even want to go into it. Nate honestly scared me in this episode because he was so calm and didn’t shout once. Still a creep, but just weird to see him act differently. Do I want him to be screaming and going crazy like he normally does? No, but I’m just used to it because he is such a horrible person. Maddy, the queen and icon herself, didn’t get as much screen time, but every moment she had, she ate it up and is definitely that it-girl; I can’t wait to see more of her in the next episodes. Jules isn’t in the episode – she just gets a little mention – so I definitely expect a big entrance for her in the next episode.

Don’t get me started on the Nate and Cassie scenes. I can’t stand Nate and he definitely creeped me out with a scene in the bedroom. Cassie was being so annoying as she was trying to make money on OnlyFans just to get flowers arrangements for their wedding and felt they shouldn’t get married if they didn’t get the flowers. Are we serious? Cassie, get a grip and a reality check because within the scene, you definitely see that Cassie became erratic from desperately wanting to be with Nate. However, the scene that was very satisfying to me was when Cassie was watching Maddy’s Instagram because it not only shows she may have regrets about what happened between them, but I feel like it also shows that she was always jealous of Maddy and wanted to be her, in my opinion. Another great scene was at the end when Rue was tested by Alamo to see if he would let her work for her by placing something on the top of her head and shooting it instead of her. It was intense, but a great scene because stuff like that happens in real life so I feel like it was realistic.

The episode was a good watch, however when you watch it, it definitely wasn’t the Euphoria vibes that we are used to. It honestly felt like watching a whole new show if I’m completely honest. Most of the scenes were great, but there were definitely parts that were questionable, disturbing, awkward, and just cringe overall. There were times where I had to pause and take a breather because of how uncomfortable or intense a scene was. Euphoria was 100% dark in the first two seasons, but with just one episode, Euphoria went extremely dark which has me questioning if it’s the right move for the show. Don’t get me wrong, I like the approach with the characters not being in high school anymore especially since it’s been such a long time since Euphoria came out with a new season, however I feel like everything in Euphoria is just going overboard and gets overstimulating even for the people that got older watching Euphoria.



A new trailer was actually dropped the day after the first episode was released and it basically was giving us a sneak peak of what’s to come in the next episodes, and it is 100% darker than what everyone may be thinking right now. If this is the last season of Euphoria, maybe it’s for the best because this season isn’t just showing darker mode, but just showing weird and cringe moments with certain characters and certain scenes. With how the show is moving now, I don’t even know if we should call it Euphoria because in a way, it just doesn’t feel like Euphoria in a good and bad way. This show got so much darker and intense with all of the craziness and weirdness that I honestly struggled to write about this just thinking about everything that happened in the first episode alone. Don’t take my word for it, but you can judge for yourself and see if you agree with what I have to say. For now, I guess we have to tune in every Sunday to see what Euphoria has for us and how it will get more intense within the next episodes.