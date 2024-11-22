Bluestockings Cooperative: Creating Community in a World of Chaos

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With so much uncertainty in the world, it’s necessary that we educate ourselves on pressing social issues, and that we take the initiative to foster growth within our communities. We, as individuals, only hold so much power in nationwide matters, which is why it’s essential to get involved at the ground level and control what we can in times where things feel ungovernable. I understand that the world has been a crazy place these few past weeks, but shining through this darkness are beautiful rays of light, such as the Bluestockings Cooperative.

Located in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Bluestockings is embodying the true definition of democracy, and has been for over 20 years. This “collectively-run activist center, community space, and feminist bookstore” aims to better society by increasing the availability of certain educational and hygienic resources. Acting as a coffee shop, bookstore, and rehabilitation center for individuals of every gender, sexual orientation, and ethnicity, Bluestockings represents hope in a world that may seem especially dim right now.

I spoke to Aidann Gia of Cusp of Clarity to learn more about Bluestockings and how you can get involved in this community initiative. I have previously written about Cusp of Clarity and Gia’s astounding drive to tackle intersectional global issues. A year later, that motivation has only grown. Cusp of Clarity teamed up with Pace’s American Marketing Association this October, and together, they organized a book and hygienic products drive to pass along to Bluestockings. This may seem small, but it truly is the little things that matter the most. We often forget that reading is a privilege, and many people in our own communities don’t have access to books, let alone to certain necessary hygienic products. After all, a single page of a book or just a single penny can make a giant difference in someone’s life.

Moreover, Bluestockings has a long-standing commitment to harm reduction and mutual aid, meaning they have increased accessibility to resources that help marginalized individuals grow in their communities. This includes their “take what you need and give what you can pantry,” where anyone can access food and sustenance. The cooperative also hosts a variety of training sessions to inform their community about safe sex and drug practices, offering condoms and fentanyl testing strips to those who need them. With respect to this, Gia also expressed her plans to collaborate with Bluestockings on a Narcan training session here at Pace University in December, to teach students how to properly administer this life-saving tool.

Going into the winter and holiday season, it’s crucial to be mindful of those struggling in your community and lend a hand where you can. Education and knowledge will always be of great importance, but kindness is truly your greatest strength. If you are someone seeking the resources that Bluestockings has to offer, you can find them on their website, and to stay up to date on details regarding their Cusp of Clarity collaboration, you can follow @cuspofclarity on Instagram for more!