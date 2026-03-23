The Ultimate Spring Guide to NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter is finally behind us, and New York City is waking up in the best way possible. The trees are blooming, the weather is warming up, and the city has an entirely different energy that makes you want to spend every second outside. Whether you’re a lifelong New Yorker or a college student trying to make the most of your time in the city, spring is one of the best seasons to get out and explore. Here are five activities to add to your spring bucket list right now.

1. Cherry Blossom Viewing at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden

If there’s one quintessential NYC spring experience, it’s visiting the Brooklyn Botanical Garden during cherry blossom season. Every year, the garden erupts into a sea of soft pink and white blooms, and, when they hit peak bloom (typically in mid to late April), the garden is breathtaking. The Brooklyn Botanical Garden is home to one of the largest collections of cherry trees outside of Japan, and strolling through the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden under a canopy of blossoms is an experience that never gets old. It’s the kind of place that makes you feel like you’ve been transported somewhere else entirely, which is a pretty amazing feeling for being in the middle of Brooklyn. Go early on a weekday to avoid the biggest crowds, and don’t forget your camera because your photos will come out stunning.

2. The Macy’s Flower Show at Herald Square

Every spring, Macy’s Herald Square transforms into something that feels more like an art installation than a department store. Running from late April through early May, the Macy’s Flower Show fills the iconic flagship location with thousands of exotic floral arrangements all designed around a central theme that changes each year. Past themes have ranged from enchanted forests to international adventures, so each visit feels completely fresh. The best part is that it’s entirely free and you can wander through the displays at your own pace and soak in the creativity that goes into each arrangement. It’s also a great excuse to visit one of the most iconic buildings in the city if you’ve never been inside.

3. Pier 57 Rooftop Park

If you haven’t discovered Pier 57’s Rooftop Park yet, this is your sign. Situated along the Hudson River in the Meatpacking District, Pier 57 is home to a stunning free rooftop green space with some of the most beautiful views of lower Manhattan and New York Harbor that you’ll find anywhere in the city. In the spring, it’s the perfect spot for a picnic with friends, a solo afternoon with a good book, or just a place to sit and enjoy the sun. What makes it even better is it sits right next to Little Island, so you can easily combine both into one afternoon and spend hours on the waterfront without spending a single dollar. It’s one of those spots that feels like a well-kept secret even though it’s right in the middle of the city.

4. Smorgasburg Food Market

Known as “The Woodstock of Eating,” Smorgasburg is one of NYC’s most beloved springtime traditions. This open-air food market draws over two million visitors annually across its locations in Brooklyn, Prospect Park, and Manhattan, offering an incredible variety of food from vendors representing cuisines from all over the world. It’s also a great way to support the local vendors and small business owners who make the market what it is. Whether you go with friends or solo, it’s a fun and easy way to spend a spring afternoon outside. Check their website for the latest schedule as the season kicks off in April!

5. Take a Pottery Class with Friends

Spring is the perfect time to pick up a new hobby, and pottery is one of the most fun and relaxing ways to spend an afternoon with friends. NYC has a growing number of studios that offer drop-in classes and beginner workshops, so no prior experience is necessary. It’s a great way to try something new, and you’ll walk away with a one-of-a-kind keepsake to remember the experience by. Look up a studio near you and give it a try!

Spring in NYC doesn’t last forever, so get outside and make the most of every warm sunny day while it’s here. The city comes alive in a way that’s hard to describe until you experience it for yourself, and these five activities are a great place to start. Whether you’re chasing cherry blossoms or the perfect bite at Smorgasburg, there’s truly no better place to be in the springtime than New York City.