Alix Earle & Alex Cooper Drama: Explained?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A week ago, Alex Cooper, 35-year-old podcast host of Call Her Daddy and internet personality posted a TikTok responding to Alix Earle, a 25-year-old internet personality, stating the following:

“Alix Earle, hey girl, the passive-aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things. I gotta call you out here. You’re gonna need to get specific and just say what you gotta say about me. There’s no NDA, no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people, and just say it yourself. What’s the beef?”

Earle has made a reaction to her video, filmed by her friends as she wakes up.

It has been a while since we’ve seen these two collaborate, and many have speculated that there was a reason, and now that Cooper’s video has somewhat confirmed it, fans have made countless theories as to what caused their friendship to fall apart. But in order to understand this internet beef, we have to start from the beginning.

In August 2023, Cooper launched Unwell, a Gen-Z focused media, lifestyle, and consumer goods company. Besides her own podcast, Earle’s Hot Mess was one of the first big names to have their podcasts signed with Cooper’s company.

Together, they took the internet by storm. Alix started to gain a huge following on all socials, and both had huge, successful podcasts. But then things started to change.

In February 2025, some online speculation began when Earle and Cooper were not spotted together during any promotions or events of the 2025 Super Bowl, and Earle did not attend Unwell’s Super Bowl Party in New Orleans, even though she was there with her then-boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Keep in mind, Cooper and Earle had the same publicist named Cait Bailey, which meant that she was heavily involved in their social media, brand deals, and more. So, you would think that because Earle was under Unwell and had the same PR as Cooper, they would be featured in a lot of posts together, but there was nothing, which only grew the speculation even more. Weeks after this occurred, it was announced that Unwell dropped Earle’s podcast Hot Mess.

In March 2025, Earle posted a TikTok stating that she is taking a break from podcasting and doesn’t get into any more details, but implies that she will focus on vlogging for now.

Nothing else is said between the two of them except one TikTok from Cooper. She stated that Unwell was not the reason for Earle’s break away from podcasting, and that they actually gave all the rights of Hot Mess to Earle so Cooper was unsure as to why she decided to stop.

After this, nothing else is said until May 2025, when Cooper has an interview with The Wall Street Journal, stating the relationship was “a little bit of a hot mess.” Earle does subtle commenting here and there, with one instance in August 2025, where one fan comments, “Yes, tell us what happened with Alex Cooper thank you.”To which she replies, “How much time do you have?”

Earle never actually states anything about this comment for a while. That is, until now.

Recently, Earle reposted a TikTok that compares Cooper to an ambulance chaser who preys on people who have just gone through horrible accidents just to get the exclusive. Cooper responded to this repost by posting the TikTok that was posted recently.

Now that we are all caught up, there can be a lot of reasons as to why the feud began. Many fans speculate that because Earle gained a huge following while Cooper stayed the same, she may have been jealous. Another huge speculation was the 2025 Super Bowl where Earle was featured in a Carl’s Jr. ad, which of course her publicist Cait Bailey (also Cooper’s publicist) helped her get. Allegedly, Cooper was upset that Earle got the ad instead of her and gained millions in doing so.

As for my opinion, I believe that it is really nothing but business drama. In these types of environments, so many deals and instances happen where someone is not going to be pleased with the outcome. However, I am eager to see Earle’s response in clearing this drama since there is no NDA.

In the meantime, I will be constantly refreshing her page to find out.