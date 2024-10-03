Aesthetically Non-Aesthetic: Why “Frazzled English Woman Fall” Embraces Imperfection

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the seasons shift, so does our pursuit of a new aesthetic. It’s no secret that we live in a culture obsessed with appearances. Social media feeds us carefully curated images, each promoting a specific “vibe” or lifestyle. This focus on aesthetics spills into our offline lives, influencing fashion choices, home decor, and even traveling. There’s an unspoken expectation to adopt a different aesthetic for each season, and as the leaves begin to turn and we change out of our BRAT tees, this fall season is no exception.

“Frazzled English Woman” fall is less about achieving a specific look, and more about capturing a mood. For this aesthetic, cue KT Tunstall’s “Suddenly I See,” romanticizing the beauty in the everyday chaos of life. Think windswept messy hair, oversized sweaters, cozy knit scarves, and a general air of stylish dishevelment. The quintessential element of the “Frazzled English Woman” is to not care too much. While this is not a new trend, it has resurfaced as the popularity of the “clean girl” aesthetic continues to rise. Those who don’t identify with the pink polished look can quickly jump to this more relaxed and carefree style.

If you’re reading this and thinking, “Hey, I’m a frazzled woman! How can I embrace this look,” chances are, you already are, but let’s dive into how to fully embody it. Let me preface by saying, this is not a look you can buy off the rack. It’s not curated and put together; it’s about letting go of the demand to be perfect and accepting who you are. For inspiration, look to Helena Bonham Carter, with her bold patterned dresses, long coats, chunky scarves, and effortless, natural hair. Another source of inspiration for this look is the fictional character, Bridget Jones, from Bridget Jones’s Diary, who is often seen as the face of this trend. Her relatable, imperfect charm and carefree approach to style have inspired many to embrace their version of this aesthetic.

The essence of this trend is not about being frazzled intentionally; it’s about accepting that being frazzled is a part of life. Whether it’s juggling a career, family, school, personal goals, or all of the above, this look lets you focus on being yourself rather than striving for the unattainable. It’s okay to not have it together all the time, and it’s okay to wear mismatched items and have unstyled hair. Be comfortable, be functional, and be a reflection of your personality.

Beneath the surface, this trend reflects a larger cultural shift that challenges the notion of what it means to have aesthetic appeal entirely. Aesthetics have often revolved around unattainable standards of beauty and fashion. The “Frazzled English Woman” aesthetic, however, disrupts this by finding beauty in imperfection, and celebrating the messiness of everyday life. It offers the freedom to reject the pressure of aesthetics. For women who are constantly expected to look “pretty,” this offers a more realistic and relatable representation of women in style and beauty, allowing them to feel seen and appreciated for who they actually are. While I also find myself caught up in the constant pressure to follow aesthetics, this feels like a breath of fresh air that is incredibly honest and real, because who are we kidding? We’re all a little frazzled.