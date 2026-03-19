A Sci-Fi Journey That Hits the Heart: My Review of ‘Project Hail Mary’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past week, I was grateful to receive the opportunity to watch an early screening of Project Hail Mary, which is set to come out on March 20. Prior to this I did not see anything about this film, but I am pleased to say I had an amazing experience watching.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, tells a story about a science teacher named Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), who wakes up in a spaceship with no recollection of his past. As Grace’s memory slowly returns, we discover that he is on a mission to find a solution to stop the sun from dying. Very distraught that he is alone, Grace starts to lose hope until something or someone agrees to help.

The editing of this film was truly unreal. The audience gets to see Grace’s mind slowly return back to normal through a series of flashbacks and a return back to the present. We get to experience how he ended up where he is, but also become just as confused. We feel confusion, pain, sadness, and happiness alongside him in this film.

Gosling’s portrayal of a science teacher reminds me of that one teacher – you know, that one in middle school that you will never forget because they made you love science. He has it all: glasses, a quirky sense of humor, a little clumsy, always smiling. Mr. Gosling sure has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?

Gosling had an amazing performance as Ryland Grace. He is quite talented at showcasing emotion that is so raw and real. Yes I am an empath, and I did cry with Gosling, but that is what good acting is. There is something so powerful about someone who can truly make you feel emotion through the screen.

One of the reasons why I love sci-fi movies so much is the scenes of space. The cinematography in the film portrays this perfectly. It was truly beautiful and included such magnificent imagery of space, the unknown, and what lies beyond our planet. There is so much out there besides Earth, and this film makes a great example of that.

Here are some of my personal favorite Letterboxd reviews:

Hopefully a few of these reviews can convince you to check it out. As for my rating, this film deserves my five stars! It is filled with such great quotes and lessons one can take from viewing: the meaning of life and how making connections with someone unfamiliar can be positive. That greatly applies today because so many unfortunate issues occur today simply because of our differences. This is more than just a space movie.

My last 3 words I will say about this film that you will understand once you watch it:

Amaze! Amaze! Amaze!

So, go watch it!