Book Review— Project Hail Mary

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sarah Ferrell

Project Hail Mary is a book that has always existed in my periphery. I didn’t know much about the novel except that it was science fiction and dealt with space— information provided by the front cover. I was recently looking for new book recommendations when Project Hail Mary was put on my radar, and it was exactly what I needed to get me out of my reading slump.

The novel was published in 2021, and since then, it has received numerous awards, including the Dragon Award and the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Science Fiction Novel. Weir does an incredible job at incorporating intricate science fiction elements and mathematics to immerse the reader into the story, while still making it digestible and understandable. I was a little worried when I first started reading it because of how technical the novel got with formulas and space travel, but I found myself easily following along.

The plot itself is also incredibly interesting and keeps you turning the page, desperate for more. When I read the novel, I decided to go in completely blind. I didn’t even read the synopsis, so I was surprised by multiple turns of events. If you’re the type of person to flip to the last page, I would urge you not to, as the plot is fascinating and keeps you on the edge of your seat. As an overview, Earth is facing a crisis as the Sun begins to dim at an alarming rate due to an unknown reason. The journey to unearth and fix the problem comes with multiple bumps along the road and some unexpected discoveries. Ryland Grace, the main character, wakes up with amnesia and a mission to complete, but it is unclear as to what the mission is. Each page reveals new information about why he has been chosen and what he must do to save Earth before it’s too late.

The characters in the novel felt real, and I was constantly finding myself rooting for or against them, or fuming and devastated on their behalf. I was also highly enraptured by the science and aspects of the plot that were awesome and exciting to read about. Many others feel the same, as Project Hail Mary retains a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from almost a million ratings on Goodreads.

The book was also popular enough to attain a movie deal, starring Ryan Gosling, which is set to come out on March 20, 2026, by Amazon MGM Studios. That leaves only a little over four months until the release date and plenty of time to request the novel from your local library, request an ebook, or even buy the novel to read at your leisure. There is also a trailer for the movie, but it does contain what I would consider to be slight spoilers, so watch at your own risk.

I highly recommend Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir as it is an exciting, tension-filled science fiction novel with something for everyone. I had a fantastic time reading this novel (which I finished in two days) and proceeded to recommend it to my family and friends. I’m super excited to go see the movie adaptation with my family and watch the nerve-racking plot and lovable characters on the big screen. I certainly don’t regret the hours I spent reading Project Hail Mary, and I strongly encourage you to check out the novel and give it a chance.