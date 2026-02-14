A Recap of Mayor Mamdani’s First Month in Office

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As February begins we are able to reflect on Zohran Mamdani’s first month in office since his Jan. 1 inauguration to become the Mayor of New York City. He has brought some major changes since he was elected, as well as welcoming a fresh start for the new year. Mamdani becoming the first Muslim mayor of the city was met with positive reactions and sentiments of victory among the residents of New York City. On top of becoming the first Muslim mayor, Mamdani will also be the youngest mayor since 1892, according to BBC News. Before being sworn in as the official Mayor of the City of New York at just 34 years old, he entered the mayoral race in October 2024, and made history throughout New York. During his election campaign, he advocated for taxi drivers, proposed freezing the high cost of rent, and made a promise to make bus fares free throughout each borough.

Many Muslim New Yorkers, especially supporters, felt joy and expressed their excitement about having a Muslim Mayor who cares about diversity and shares their background. ‌But why are some apprehensive to welcome Mayor Mamdani? After being sworn in as the mayor, some reactions from New Yorkers were of curiosity and uncertainty regarding his experience. Before being elected as mayor, he was a New York State Assembly member, a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist, and he advocated for the financial relief of taxi drivers. Most importantly, Mamdani’s proposed policies to freeze the high cost of groceries and housing resonated with many residents. Many looked forward to having more affordable options that they are more willing to buy even if one is working a minimum wage job. Mamdani also touched on educational planning and the potential of financing K-12 expansion according to The Guardian.

Mamdani’s first 45 or so days in office as the Mayor have been defined by harsh snowstorms and cold, resulting in residents being snowed in due to significant accumulations and strong winds. His most pressing challenge in the first month as a mayor was the cold weather, as residents feel trapped because of the inches of snow that have gathered, keeping them from going outside, while the wind has been blowing. Some residents were concerned that they would end up losing electricity and power. Still, Mamdani focused on making the city a better place and continued to fulfill his duties in the role. In an interview pertaining to his role for the New York Times, he shared that he and the residents cannot control the weather or the amount of snow, but he seemed determined to provide solutions.

Before the snowstorm hit the city, Mayor Mamdani prepared by informing residents on how to get ready. The most important thing that Mayor Mamdani prepared them for was a possible communication outage. Nonetheless, he reminded listeners that he is a constant presence standing with the public. He was also bringing public safety to the forefront of every conversation, leading daily briefings that stood to keep the citizens of New York informed. Additionally, the city was getting ready to take responsibility for what supplies citizens needed, including flashlights if the power was to go out. Not all previous mayors have done that before; solidifying his purpose in running for this office: to serve the people. Moreover, this was a responsibility that he faced alongside pushing new policies. He signed two executive orders, prompted by concern about the storm, outlining procedures for the Law Department and the Department of Social Services.

Hopes remain high as New York City’s youngest and first Muslim mayor continues to lead with meaningful purpose. As the year develops we can only expect some remarkable achievements in the next steps of his term. Although it is a powerful moment for New York residents, including Muslims and supporters, some still have mixed feelings about his occupation of the role of mayor, which may dissipate from this year to the next four years. It will be exciting to see how Mayor Mamdani connects with the younger generations that are so drawn to him.

Editor’s note: the Her Campus at Pace editorial team also contributed to this story.