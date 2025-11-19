Zohran Mamdani is Ready to “Turn the Volume Up” as New York City’s Next Mayor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Queens assemblyman Zohran Mamdani made history earlier this month on Nov. 4 by becoming New York City’s first ever Muslim mayor elect, first ever South Asian mayor elect, and at just 34 years old, is the youngest person set to lead the city since 1917. He defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, receiving over 50% of votes in a race with the highest turnout rate in nearly six decades. Mamdani’s victory is proof that political campaigns centered around compassion and community are not only viable and successful, but necessary.

After polling at just 1% in February, Mamdani previously defied odds in June during the primary election when he secured the Democratic nomination against perceived frontrunner Cuomo. With Cuomo returning to challenge Mamdani as an Independent candidate, Mamdani faced an unusual welcome from the Democratic Party, with many prominent members tip-toeing around an endorsement and some completely declining to do so. And yet, despite the challenges, Mamdani and his team pulled off a historic political upset by running on a localized platform, as a New Yorker for New York.

The mayor-elect ran on a platform focused on affordability, with bold ideas for free buses, rent freezes, higher taxes on New York’s richest, and increased minimum wage to name a few. As Cuomo spent most of his bid for mayor scrutinizing his opponents views on the Israeli government and national political disputes, Mamdani’s campaign was humanistic at its core. Promising city-run grocery stores and universal childcare, he rejuvenated voters with his comprehensive plan on alleviating New York’s devastating cost of living. His agenda resonated with young voters, who played a fundamental role in delivering him his win. Out of the 2 million voters, 42% were under the age of 45, a significant increase to the just 27% turnout from the same demographic in 2021. Of that voter base, a whopping 70% voted for Mamdani.

Beyond policy proposals, Mamdani won hearts by visiting constituents and having conversations about their fears and hopes for the future of the city. From doing Tai Chi and the Salsa with seniors at a Lower East Side community center, to canvassing the taxi line at LaGuardia Airport, to creating campaign ads in multiple languages, to taking public transportation to mayoral debates, Mamdani made it a point to remain in touch with marginalized communities throughout his campaign for mayor.

Shortly after securing his win, Mamdani announced the appointment for his transition team in a press conference, which will be entirely composed of women. He stated, “We will form an administration that is equal parts capable and compassionate, driven by integrity and willing to work just as hard as the millions of New Yorkers who call this city home.” His team is led by Elana Leopold who will serve as executive director, and includes Maria Torres-Springer, Grace Bonilla, Melanie Hartzog, and most notably, former Federal Trades Commission chair Lina Khan. Khan gained prominence during her time serving under the Biden administration for her aggressive antitrust enforcement. Her appointment is a quiet but firm signal to private equity firms in New York who resort to hostile tactics to remove residents from rent-controlled buildings to hike their rent. The hiring portal for Mamdani’s administration has also recently been opened, garnering over 50,000 applicants.

In just two short months, Mamdani will be tasked with handling over 300,000 city employees, with a budget of $115 billion. Having already defeated an incumbent mayor and a nepotic former governor, his fight for an affordable New York will begin with having to first win over Governor Kathy Hochul and leaders of the state legislature on his taxing increase on the wealthy and corporations. President Trump has also made several threats concerning the election of Mamdani, including to cut federal funding to the city, “other than the very minimum was required.” Though this requires congressional clearance, Trump, and even a few fellow members of the Democratic Party, have made it clear that the incoming mayor will face considerable pushback on his policies. However, Mamdani has reaffirmed that not just his team, but that the city is ready to fight for its future. “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant. So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.” Mamdani will be sworn in as New York City’s 111th mayor on Jan. 1, 2026.