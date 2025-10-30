A College Girl’s Guide to the Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Costume

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the week of Halloween, and if you’re anything like me, you’re still struggling to find a costume. Ideas have been changed five times, you’re making costumes yourself because you don’t have $50 to spend at Spirit, and plans haven’t even been finalized. Trust me, we’ve all been there—personally, I’m there every year. Don’t stress yourself out too much about it because throughout the years I’ve learned some easy tricks and costumes to do last minute.

Even though it’s not always ideal, sometimes you just have to go basic for at least one of your costumes. These are always the easiest costumes because they’re not time consuming, they’re simple, and they don’t require a whole lot of planning. Most of these costumes could just be found in your closet. Throw together different pieces of clothing to make the perfect costume. Put on any monochromatic outfit and you can call yourself any animal you want. These seem to be the most popular now for college students. You could also always do one of the classic Halloween monsters like a zombie, vampire, clown, werewolf, etc. You can wear your regular clothes and do funky makeup as if you were just turned.

Speaking of makeup, sometimes that’s all you need to make or break a costume. Get yourself a rainbow face paint palette and the possibilities are unlimited. There are so many of those palettes and they are so useful that it makes no sense not to get them. If you’re good at art, it’s practically the same thing but instead of a canvas, it’s your face. If you’re not that good, don’t worry. YouTube has so many makeup tutorials for easy Halloween looks now. Just make sure you practice the makeup, no matter how skilled you think you are. Practice is key to making it look flawless. So, if you’re just chilling in your room one night, even if it’s a weekday, practice the makeup.

Honestly, if you do a crazy makeup look, it won’t matter what you wear because everyone’s attention will immediately go to the makeup. Halloween stores have so many special effect makeup pieces that are pretty simple to put on even if you don’t wear makeup a lot. Put one of those on and some fake blood and boom, you’re scary looking. Truly, there is so much you can do with makeup, and no matter what, people are going to be impressed.

If you don’t want to be basic with your costume, put a twist on it. Combine a zombie and a princess—turning them into what would happen if they didn’t get saved by the prince. Do the craziest makeup look for a clown costume that no one cares that there’s five other clowns. Throw together easy costumes like princess, clown, vampire, football player, animal, or zombie and go from there. These are just the base to your costume. It’s your creativity on where to go from there that makes it unique and fun.

At the end of the day, it’s only one night, or weekend if you celebrate that hardcore. There’s no need for elaborate costumes that you spend hundreds of dollars on just to wear once. If you’re going to buy anything, make it something you’ll end up wearing again so it doesn’t go to waste. Or use clothes you already have, and don’t really wear, and put a spin on it to make a costume. If you end up looking basic, who cares? In all honesty, no one is going to remember your costume the next day so don’t stress yourself out that much. I hope this guide helps you out this week and in the future. Happy Halloween everyone!!