As humans, we love to overwork ourselves, and then we are burned out. Burnout creates an unstable mood. When you’re burned out you tend to feel emotionally drained and just stressed out. I am here to help so we can prevent burnout. You may be wondering what are the phases of burn out. Well, the first stage is the “honeymoon phase” because you are energized. Then, you are in the onset of the stress phase which is when the honeymoon phase fades and the stress starts to take over. Next, there’s chronic stress when it’s completely taking control of you. After the chronic stage then you will experience burnout. Lastly, the Habitual burnout phase is when your physical and mental fatigue is chronic.

Relaxing activities like reading, watching your favorite TV show, or even playing a game can help relieve the stress and tension that you have built up.

Be mindful of your schedule and do not overbook yourself.

Talking to someone supportive is always nice because the person can give you advice on how to not feel burned out.

Practice Mindfulness: Getting the proper amount of sleep is super important because you need your energy for the day and when you are running on four hours of sleep you can be everywhere and also stress out your body.

Surrounding yourself with good vibes and good people can lower your chances of burning out.

Make sure you plan your schedule out with times when you can chill out instead of being in go-go mode.

Micro-Breaks : Take 5-10 minute breaks during long study or work sessions to rest your mind.

: Take 5-10 minute breaks during long study or work sessions to rest your mind. Unplug : Take regular time off from work, socializing, or digital devices. Read a book, practice mindfulness, or simply relax.

: Take regular time off from work, socializing, or digital devices. Read a book, practice mindfulness, or simply relax. Set Realistic Goals : Break down your tasks into manageable pieces and celebrate small victories.

: Break down your tasks into manageable pieces and celebrate small victories. Use a Planner: Organize your tasks, set priorities, and avoid overcommitting.

Taking care of your mental, emotional, and physical health can go a long way in preventing burnout. Balance is key, and knowing when to pause and recharge will help you stay motivated and resilient!