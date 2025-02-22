5 Staple Pieces to Have in Your Winter Closet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sadly, the groundhog saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter are underway. As much as I love the warm weather, winter is an underrated season when it comes to fashion, especially when thinking about how we can style cute outfits with simple staple pieces from our closets.

The winter season is the perfect time to embrace comfort while staying stylish. Whether walking to class, getting dinner with your girlfriends or taking Instagram pictures, upgrading your existing wardrobe this season is a great idea. Investing in staple pieces allows styling to be easy and fun. Here are five must-have pieces to have in your closet this winter.

1. A Good Quality Pair of Jeans

Finding the perfect pair of jeans is crucial for this season. There are so many ways to style jeans. You can dress them up with a basic blazer or dress them down with an oversized hoodie. I recommend Abercrombie for the perfect pair of jeans. The quality is top-notch and their denim never disappoints.

2. A Pair of Tasman Slippers

These Tasman Slipper Uggs are a must-have shoe for winter. I wear mine every day to class, running errands and going to lunch with the girls. They are insanely comfortable and so easy to slip on when running out the door. They pair nicely with jeans, flare pants, leggings and sweatpants, fitting any vibe you want.

3. A Few Basic Long Sleeves

I have realized the importance of having the “basic equals better” mentality. Having basics in your closet makes styling so easy. Long sleeves can be worn alone or used to layer for the cold weather. Skims has the best long sleeves because they’re great quality and give customers various color options.

4. An Oversized Leather Jacket

The best item to elevate your wardrobe is a leather jacket. The oversized leather bomber jacket look will never go out of style because of how easily you can throw it on over a sweater and jeans for a more casual look or wear it with a mini skirt or dress for a girls’ night out or date night. Princess Polly has the most fashionable leather jackets in different styles and colors.

5. A pair of Knee-High Black Boots

Boots are non-negotiable when it comes to a stylish winter outfit. Black boots will always be a staple shoe in your closet, and they work for any occasion, holiday or outfit. A classy black knee-high boot will always elevate your look and make you feel so chic. My favorite way to style these is with a black mini skirt, black top and leather jacket. I love an all-black look for the winter. ASOS has some really cute options that are on the cheaper side of high-quality boots.

Whether walking to class, hanging with friends or attending parties and events, all of these staple pieces can be worn to ensure you stay fashionable and warm this winter. I love the cold-girl aesthetic and the bundled-up look. Although it’s cold and snowy, creating outfits can still be fun! These pieces will get you through the coldest days while making you feel chic.