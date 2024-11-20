A Curvy Girls Guide: Finding the Perfect Jeans

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jeans are a classic staple in anyone’s wardrobe, but any curvy girl will tell you shopping for the perfect pair of jeans is a nightmare. The issues with jeans are seemingly endless because despite their fashionable look, jeans are incredibly difficult to size. They are too tight, too high-waisted, too short or long, or just plain unflattering. Worry not, my curvy friends, because I took the fall for us all and tried on jeans from some of the most popular places and found the best fit for the curvy girls. For reference, I am a U.S. size 10/12.

The most affordable pair I tried on also happened to be a favorite for me. The H&M Curvy Fit Wide Ultra High Jeans are almost the perfect jeans at $29.99 with four color ways and a range from size 0 to 22. I ordered a size 10 for these and found myself surprised at how comfortable they were. The high rise is flattering on curvy hips; not hugging too tightly on the stomach but maintaining no gap between the lower back and butt. I am pretty short, 5’2 to be exact, but the length on these is okay. I think if you are taller than 5’5 it might be a shorter fit on the leg but overall the fit on these is simply *Chef’s kiss.* These are a more relaxed fit but my personal everyday favorite.

I was on the search for a low-rise baggy jean, which can be a hard find as you curvy girls know, but after my great luck with the previous pair of H&M jeans, I went searching on their website. I settled on their baggy low-rise jeans in Denim Blue, one of their three colors, that retail for $36.99 and range from size 0 to 20. I ordered these with the hopes of a cute low-rise jean because that’s all the rage at the moment. Instead, I got a high-rise jean experience with an inseam that dropped to my kneecap. I was so disappointed because H&M got a 10/10 approval on my last pair. I did size up to a 12 because the low-rise on curvy hips can need an extra inch or two but these didn’t even hit low enough for that to be an issue. The length of the pants was long which I anticipated because of the baggy aspect but it felt like the jeans were meant for a taller person. These were a definite pass for this curvy girl.

Moving on to a curvy girl fan favorite, Abercrombie was my next stop, due to their Curve Love line. I tempted the jeans gods with a low-rise pair of jeans again and picked up the Curve Love Low Rise Baggy Jean. I got these on sale but they sell for $90 normally with a size range of 23-37 and 27 different colors. These were worth the hype because they fit as a true low-rise sitting below the belly button. I tried both sizes 30 and 31, choosing the larger size, I found that each pair sat nicely on my hips. The length of any Abercrombie jeans is longer so I opted for them in a short. I was still able to achieve the baggy look with the shorter length. This particular pair hugged my thighs slightly tighter than I would have liked but I came across this with multiple pairs of baggier jeans and they still felt comfortable so it isn’t a huge issue for me. I think comfortably and size these jeans hit the mark for being curvy girl-approved, especially for a low rise, but the price is higher than I like to spend on jeans.

The final pair, which funnily enough I tried on because a fellow curvy girlfriend of mine was wearing and I thought she looked amazing, was from Old Navy. I tried on the Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans, which come in sizes 00 to 30, and three different washes at the price of $44.99, and profusely hated them. I sized up three full sizes and they still sat tight on my hips and thighs in an unflattering fashion. The length of the jeans was fine, but everything else about them was what made curvy girls hate shopping for jeans. The inseam of the jeans pulled up because of how they tightened on my stomach which looked ill-fitting even though I was three sizes above my normal size. I felt so uncomfortable in them for just five minutes so I can’t image a whole day eating, walking, and sitting in these jeans. I think that for some curvy girls these might work, like my friend, but for me it was a no-go. I think sizing up an enormous amount just for the jeans to fit you in the way they are marketed to is a negative thing and it feeds into why plus size fashion is so hard to access.

For the most part, jeans for the average curvy girl are either perfect or the worst item in a wardrobe. I recommend that when shopping for jeans, as a mid-sized or plus-sized girl, keep in mind that the standard size models for these jeans often lack curves, so it’s not our bodies that need to change but the industry standards. If you’re looking for jeans take a look at any denim curve lines because these often, in my opinion, have a more accurate fit. I am still on the lookout for the perfect jeans, but until then, the H&M Curvy Fit Wide Ultra High Jeans and the Abercrombie Curve Love Low Rise Baggy Jean are my best contenders.

