6 Reasons to Watch the “Wicked” Movie Adaptation

I saw “Wicked” on opening night and loved it. Given a long line of disappointing Broadway-movie adaptations, people are skeptical of whether this new film lives up to the show. Here are my reasons it’s well worth the anticipation beyond its beloved source material, press tour and numerous ad partnerships.

story

“Are people born wicked? Or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?” Wicked tells the story of Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, born with green skin and ostracized her whole life because of it. She meets Galinda, the future Glinda the Good Witch, at Shiz University. While they butt heads at first, their friendship blossoms throughout the movie. Elphaba and Galinda’s individual journeys are depicted just as beautifully and brought me to tears in the theater.

Music

“Tell them how I am defying gravity!” The vocals in this movie are incredible, and many were sung live. Cynthia Erivo sang some iconic songs as Elphaba, and definitely did them justice. Her powerful vocals help tell her story, whether she be yearning, angry or filled with hope. Her songs are addictive, and I have been listening to “Defying Gravity” and “The Wizard and I” on repeat since the movie came out. Ariana Grande does not disappoint as Galinda either. She portrays so much emotion in her voice, ranging from sweet and comedic in “Popular” to tragic and reminiscent in “No One Mourns the Wicked,” setting the tone with her beautiful operatic vocals. @wickedmovie You can’t bring her down 💚🧹 ♬ original sound – Wicked Movie

Costumes

“Pink goes good with green.” Galinda and Elphaba were always dressed in variations of pink and black, creating a cohesive and cute look throughout the movie. I loved Galinda’s outfits in particular. Whether it was a beautiful big gown with a tall sparkly crown, a rose dress with flowery swirls or a preppy pink outfit with a beret and sling bag, her theme was pink stand-out outfits. @wickedmovie Paul Tazewell gives us a look into the making of Glinda’s enchanting wardrobe. 🫧🩷 #WickedMovie ♬ original sound – Wicked Movie

sets

“I’ve always wanted to see the Emerald City!” Many of the sets were practical, rather than green screens. From the multicolor rolling meadows of Oz to the shiny theatrics of Emerald City, the elaborate and magical sets transport you to their world. @fandango “This is a spectacle on the grandest scale.” Jon M. Chu discussed how every little detail on the #WickedMovie set was created to have an immersive experience. See it all come to life on the biggest screen possible in theaters November 22. Get your tickets now at the link in bio ✨ #movietok #filmtok #wicked #jonmchu #cynthiaerivo #arianagrande ♬ original sound – Fandango

comedy

“It seems the artichoke is steamed.” Galinda’s comedic moments were my favorite parts of this movie. She was hilarious and had me dying of laughter in the theater. Fiyero, played by Jonathan Bailey, was so goofy and flirty with his dialogue and dancing. Also, despite their brief screentime, Pfannee and ShenShen, played by Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James, had some of the funniest lines in the movie. You’re sure to leave the theater laughing with funny movie references to joke about for days.

Dancing